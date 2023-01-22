Lisa Marie Presley's Loved Ones — Priscilla, Daughters, Austin Butler and More — Attend Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's fans and loved ones gathered at Elvis Presley's home at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, for the late singer's memorial on Sunday morning.

Ahead of the program, during which her mother Priscilla Presley, daughter Riley Keough, Axl Rose and more will celebrate her life, Lisa Marie's family and friends were seen embracing at the service.

Elvis star Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrived together and were seated in the second row, with director Baz Luhrmann settling in one row behind with his wife.

Shortly later, Priscilla, Riley, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old daughter Finley and late son Benjamin's girlfriend Diana Jay all arrived together.

Priscilla Presley.

Butler gave Finley a long hug minutes before the start of the memorial.

During his opening remarks, Joel Weinshanker told the audience that Lisa Marie had asked for only one thing at her funeral one day: "Don't make it sad."

"Lisa, we will try to honor your wish today," added Weinshanker.

The program. Brianne Tracy/PEOPLE

On Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Hours later, Priscilla confirmed in a statement the death of her and Elvis' only child together.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," said Priscilla in a statement.

With her father's smoldering eyes and signature pout, Lisa Marie was beloved by fans from the moment she was born. After Elvis' death when she was 9, she weathered further hardships in the public eye, including high-profile divorces and struggles with addiction. But her biggest heartbreak came when Benjamin died.

"Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life," she wrote last August in an emotional essay for People about navigating grief. "You do not 'get over it,' you do not 'move on,' period."

Elvis died in August 1977 when Lisa Marie was 9 years old, making her the joint heir to his estate alongside grandfather Vernon Presley and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Hood Presley. Following their respective deaths in 1979 and 1980, she became the sole heir and also inherited her father's Graceland residence, which will now pass down to her daughters.

As a recording artist, Lisa Marie released three albums: 2003's To Whom It May Concern, which went on to become gold-certified for over 500,000 units sold in the United States, as well as 2005's So What and 2012's Storm & Grace.

Lisa Marie was also a dedicated philanthropist, as she long oversaw the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which benefits homeless families and offers rent-free housing, daycare for children and other services to families in need. She also worked with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Katrina, as well as the Dream Factory to benefit children with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities.