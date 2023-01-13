Lisa Marie Presley's Marriages: Everything She Said About Love and Relationships

Lisa Marie Presley grew up in the spotlight and had several high-profile relationships throughout her life.

The daughter of the late Elvis Presley was married four times before her death at age 54 on Jan. 12, 2023. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Priscilla went on to call her daughter the "most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Lisa Marie wed for the first time in 1988 to musician Danny Keough, and the couple welcomed two children during their six-year marriage: daughter Riley Keough and late son Benjamin Keough. Following her divorce from Danny, Lisa Marie was briefly married to the late Michael Jackson in the '90s and Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage for three months in 2002. Her fourth and final marriage was to Michael Lockwood, with whom she welcomed twins Harper and Finley Lockwood before their separation in 2016.

Here's a look back at Lisa Marie Presley's past relationships and marriages.

Danny Keough

Lisa Marie began dating Chicago-based musician Danny Keough in 1985 and the couple wed three years later on Oct. 3, 1988, when she was just 20 years old. Her mother Priscilla announced the union at the time, telling PEOPLE, "I am thrilled for Lisa Marie. Danny is a great guy, and I couldn't be happier for the two of them."

Following the fall nuptials, the newlyweds also had exciting news to share: They were pregnant with their first child together and due in the spring. Their daughter, Danielle Riley Keough, was born on May 29, 1989.

Three years later, Lisa Marie and Danny welcomed their second child, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, on Oct. 21, 1992.

However, after five-and-a-half years of marriage, Lisa Marie and Danny divorced in May 1994.

The former couple did remain friendly after their split. In 2005, she told PEOPLE that the two were "like brother and sister." Lisa Marie continued, "Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don't have to put your crap on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized. I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father."

In 2020, Lisa Marie and Danny's son Benjamin died by suicide at age 27.

Michael Jackson

Not long after her divorce from Danny, Lisa Marie married famed musician Michael Jackson in the summer of 1994. The pair secretly tied the knot in the Dominican Republic and confirmed the marriage rumors weeks later, with Lisa Marie saying, "My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson."

She added, "I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family."

Lisa Marie first met Jackson nearly 20 years earlier at one of her late father's concerts in Las Vegas. She was 7 years old at the time, while Jackson was still a member of the Jackson Five and yet to start his solo career.

Four months after their private wedding, the King of Pop and Lisa Marie made their debut as husband and wife, sharing a kiss on the MTV Video Music Awards stage. "Just think, nobody thought this would last," Jackson said at the time.

The pair's marriage lasted two years until Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 1996. Jackson went on to wed Debbie Rowe and have three children of his own before his death in 2009.

In 2010, Lisa Marie opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her relationship with the late singer, saying they had a "normal marriage" to start. However, she later added of Jackson, "The one thing that correlates with Michael and with my father on this subject is that they had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create. They could have the kinds of people who were going to go with their program or not go with their program. If they weren't, then they could be disposed of."

John Oszajca

Lisa Marie was briefly engaged to Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter John Oszajca, whom she met in May 1999. Oszajca proposed that Christmas, however, the couple never wed and ended their engagement after 16 months.

Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie first crossed paths with actor Nicolas Cage while she was still engaged to Oszajca. They met at a birthday party for Johnny Ramone in October 2000 and went public with their relationship in May 2001 — a month after Lisa Marie broke up with her former fiancé.

The pair wed on the 25th anniversary of Elvis' death during a private ceremony in Hawaii, although they divorced less than four months later.

"I'm sad about this, but we shouldn't have been married in the first place," Lisa Marie said in a statement issued by her publicist, Paul Bloch. Cage said in his own statement, "I did not comment on the marriage, I am not going to comment on the divorce."

Michael Lockwood

In 2006, Lisa Marie married her fourth husband Michael Lockwood. Two years later, they welcomed twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Anne and Finley Aaron Love, in October 2008. Lisa Marie told PEOPLE shortly after their birth that though first-time father Lockwood was "a nervous wreck for the first few weeks," they quickly fell into a routine.

"Michael takes one, I take the other, and we switch off," she said. "The important thing is to give equal time to each."

Ten years into their marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood and a contentious custody battle ensued; reports at the time said Lockwood blocked the twins from traveling to Memphis for Elvis' 85th birthday celebration.

Five years after their split, Lisa Marie and Lockwood's divorce was finalized in May 2021.