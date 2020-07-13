Lisa Marie Presley 'Inconsolable and Beyond Devastated' Following Son Benjamin's Apparent Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, whom she shares with ex Danny Keough, died on Sunday

Lisa Marie Presley is in mourning following the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

A rep for the daughter of Elvis Presley told PEOPLE that Lisa Marie is "completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated" over the death of her 27-year-old son, who, according to a report from TMZ, died by suicide on Sunday in California.

"She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," the rep said.

In the wake of Benjamin's death, Presley's rep said the star is is "trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley."

Presley shared Benjamin with her ex-husband, Danny Keough. She is also mother to actress daughter Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Image zoom https://www.instagram.com/p/BkRLh6Chpyc/?utm_source=ig_embed Lisa Marie Presley / Instagram

Image zoom Benjamin Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2010 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

One of Presley's most recent social media posts, from June 2019, features the singer with her four children, including Benjamin.

"Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰," she had captioned the post, which showed her son leaning into older sister Riley as the group huddled for a photo.

Back in 2014, Presley opened up about her family to Healthy Living magazine, calling them "just very normal."

"We all stay together. We are all very close. Wherever I am, they have their rooms and live with me," she said at the time. "We all try to stay close as much as possible. Like, in the same room, preferably for me. I don’t like it when they are far away in any way."

"I am very protective," she continued. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That’s what I do. That’s what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

The mother also emphasized her tight-knit bond with her children, adding that "none of us are happy if we haven’t seen each other past a week or two."

Image zoom Lisa Marie Presley, Benjamin Keough Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

In October 2012, Presley told CMT that each of her kids have "a little bit" of her late father in them, but that Benjamin truly was the spitting image of Elvis.

"He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!" she said. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."