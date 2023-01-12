Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley is asking that fans keep her daughter Lisa Marie Presley in their prayers after she was rushed to the hospital Thursday.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE.

She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

EMTs responded to the singer's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla Presley and Elvis star Austin Butler.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a 54-year-old woman who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley, 54, was taken to the hospital, though her condition remains unclear.

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley. Shutterstock for HFPA

The star — who is the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley — posed for photos at the Golden Globes alongside Priscilla and Butler, who took home a win for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough recently praised her mom to PEOPLE, calling her an "inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," said Keough, 33, who will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel.