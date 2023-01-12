Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms.

TMZ reported that EMTs responded to the singer's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla Presley and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley, 54, was taken to the hospital, though her condition remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The star — who is the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley — posed for photos at the Golden Globes alongside Priscilla and Butler, who took home a win for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes 2023. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Presley's daughter Riley Keough recently praised her mom to PEOPLE, calling her an "inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," said Keough, 33, who will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel.

Presley is also mom to twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at age 27.

This is a developing story...