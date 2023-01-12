Entertainment Music Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest: Reports The singer, 54, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday after collapsing at home in Calabasas By Rachel DeSantis and Brianne Tracy Brianne Tracy Instagram Twitter Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 12, 2023 03:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms. TMZ reported that EMTs responded to the singer's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla Presley and Elvis star Austin Butler. Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley, 54, was taken to the hospital, though her condition remains unclear. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The star — who is the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley — posed for photos at the Golden Globes alongside Priscilla and Butler, who took home a win for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name. Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes 2023. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Presley's daughter Riley Keough recently praised her mom to PEOPLE, calling her an "inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman." Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Character: 'She Did Her Own Thing' "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," said Keough, 33, who will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel. Presley is also mom to twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at age 27. This is a developing story...