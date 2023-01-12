Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest: Reports

The singer, 54, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday after collapsing at home in Calabasas

By Rachel DeSantis
and
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 03:40 PM
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms.

TMZ reported that EMTs responded to the singer's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after Presley attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla Presley and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley, 54, was taken to the hospital, though her condition remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The star — who is the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley — posed for photos at the Golden Globes alongside Priscilla and Butler, who took home a win for playing Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

NBC’s 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes 2023. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Presley's daughter Riley Keough recently praised her mom to PEOPLE, calling her an "inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," said Keough, 33, who will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel.

Presley is also mom to twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at age 27.

This is a developing story...

Related Articles
Austin Butler arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Wishes Fellow Elvis Actor Jacob Elordi 'All the Best' on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Austin Butler Says He Doesn't Think He Still Talks Like Elvis, but 'I'm Sure There's Pieces of Him in My DNA'
Austin Butler accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for "Elvis" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Austin Butler Gives Sweet Shoutout to 'Once Upon a Time' Costar Brad Pitt at Golden Globes: 'Love You'
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Red Carpet
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Character: 'She Did Her Own Thing'
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Brad Pitt Debuts New, Shorter Haircut at Golden Globes 2023 
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe Shines in New York City, Plus Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina, the Jonas Brothers and More
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Coolidge, Tina Fey and More
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe Hangs Out with Baxter the Dog, Plus Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Andie MacDowell and More
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More
Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann attend the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann Pose in Palm Springs, Plus Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell and More
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA - 11 June 2022
Lisa Marie Presley Makes a Rare Appearance as She Leads 3 Generations at 'Elvis' Premiere
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Danielle Haim, Alana Haim, and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on January 06, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Haim Sisters Look Fabulous in Beverly Hills, Plus Eva Longoria, Kate Hudson, Billy Idol and More
Brian Tyree Henry and Danielle Deadwyler attend the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California
Brian Tyree Henry & Danielle Deadwyler Go Glam in Palm Springs, Plus Lester Holt, Al Roker and More