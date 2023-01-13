Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the 'Elvis' Movie and Her Father's Legacy

Lisa Marie Presley was busy with a variety of activities all the way up to her death on Thursday, promoting her father's legacy along with the award-winning biopic detailing his life.

Just days earlier, Lisa Marie made the trek to Memphis, Tennessee, where she appeared at an annual Graceland celebration on Jan. 8 for what would have been her dad's 88th birthday. Pictures of the event show her smiling, mingling and taking photos with visitors, as well as addressing the crowd from a podium.

"I keep saying you're the only people who can bring me out of my house," Lisa Marie joked to the cheering fans, in footage of the event posted to YouTube. She added that she thought her father would be proud ("this year has been an incredible year") and that she herself was very proud of the movie's release.

Continuing the birthday celebration that night, Lisa Marie echoed those sentiments at a Golden Globes pre-party at Los Angeles' Formosa Cafe, which she attended with Elvis star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann, and her oldest daughter Riley Keough.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, what Austin has done," she stated. "I'm so proud. And I know that my father would also be very proud."

Rounding out her slate of appearances was her arrival at the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday, which would prove to be her last in public. Attending with her mother, Priscilla Presley, the two cheered on Butler's win for Golden Globe for best actor (drama).

Butler's acceptance speech for his award contained callouts to the Presley family "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

When congratulated by PEOPLE on Butler's award and asked how she was feeling, Lisa Marie smiled and said, "I'm so happy."

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital and died later that night. Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."