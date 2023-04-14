Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Named Guardian ad Litem of Twins amid Family Trust Battle

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has been named guardian ad litem of their twins amid the family's ongoing trust battle.

After a Thursday hearing held in Los Angeles regarding his petition to represent the twins in the family's trust battle — where his lawyer Scott Rahn said he was "ready, able and willing to protect their interests" — Judge Lynn Healey Scaduto granted the request.

During the hearing, Judge Scaduto asked if the musician, 61, had any preexisting relationships with the parties involved in the case, Rahn said that they were all on good terms.

"Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved," he said. "He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins'] interests." (A source previously told PEOPLE that Lockwood wasn't invited to the funeral and his presence was "the last thing" Lisa Marie would have wanted.)

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Lawyers for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough had no objections.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Lockwood filed the petition, where he requested to become 14-year-old Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love's legal guardian ad litem, in March. His reasoning was that "the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding."

"There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue," Lockwood, who welcomed Harper and Finley with Lisa Marie in October 2008, added.

At the time, both Harper and Finley signed forms consenting to Lockwood being their guardian ad litem.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She is survived by mother Priscilla, 77, and daughters Riley, Harper and Finley, with the latter three set to inherit her estate. Lisa Marie was also mom to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020.

The change had removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and gave control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Riley, 33, and Benjamin.

Priscilla, who claimed she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie's death, argued it should be voided because of several factors, including that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust.

In a recent issue of PEOPLE, Lisa Marie's friend claimed "there's zero question" what her wishes were: "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Now, as they continue to mourn the death of Lisa Marie, Riley and Priscilla are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. Said a Presley family insider: "They do not see eye to eye."

Looking ahead, should the 2016 amendment be voided in court, Priscilla and Riley would be cotrustees.