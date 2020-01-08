Lisa Marie Presley's Children Barred from Elvis' 85th Birthday Celebration at Graceland: Report

Lisa Marie Presley’s young children are reportedly barred from traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate their grandfather Elvis Presley’s 85th birthday celebration.

According to The Blast, the musician’s estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, is not allowing their 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, to travel for the celebration. Under Lisa Marie, 51, and Lockwood’s current custody agreement, the kids cannot travel outside of California without the consent of both of their parents or approval from the court.

In an effort to overrule Lockwood’s decision, Lisa Marie’s legal team from Brot Gross Fishbein appeared in Los Angeles County Court on Tuesday (the day before the festivities were scheduled to start) to file emergency documents asking a judge to allow the children to travel. Lockwood’s attorney, Mark Gross, also appeared in court.

The Blast reports that the judge ultimately denied her ex-parte request in the case, saying that the situation did not rise to the level of an “emergency.”

Representatives for Lisa Marie and Lockwood, 58, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Lisa Marie Presley with her four children Lisa Marie Presley/Instagram

Elvis’ birthday celebration is being held over the course of four days at the rock and roll legend’s famous Graceland mansion starting on Wednesday. The Graceland website says that events this year include the annual “Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony,” private tours of Graceland with Elvis’ ex-wife (and Lisa Marie’s mother) Priscilla Presley and a “Birthday Celebration Concert” featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

RELATED GALLERY: Elvis Presley’s Graceland: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Birthday Boy’s Legendary Home



Lisa Marie married Lockwood, her fourth husband, in 2006 and filed for divorce in June 2016. Ever since their separation, the two have been embroiled in an ongoing custody battle. They are set to go to trial over custody, visitation rights and child support amounts on July 20, 2020.

Image zoom Lisa Marie Presley and estranged husband Michael Lockwood Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Along with Harper and Finley, Lisa Marie also shares daughter Riley, 30, and son Benjamin, 27, with ex-husband Danny Keough.