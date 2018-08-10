Lisa Marie Presley has overcome drug addiction and hopes her experience helps others battling the disease.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley sat down with Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager from Graceland on Friday for her first television interview in four years.

She was there to promote Where No One Stands Alone, the new Elvis compilation album of The King’s gospel recordings she co-produced. But when the conversation turned to how the music keeps Lisa Marie feeling close to her father, the 50-year-old star began opened up about her past addiction troubles.

“I am proud. I’ve come a long way,” Lisa Marie said. “I have a therapist, and she was like, ‘You’re a miracle, you really are.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know how you’re still alive.’ ”

It’s been a tough road for Elvis’ only daughter. She’s been in the throes of a bitter divorce and custody battle with fourth husband Michael Lockwood, and recently sued her former business manager for ‘reckless mismanagement’ of Elvis’ $100 million fortune.

Her addiction to drugs only began within the past five years. “I was not happy,” she explained. “And by the way, the struggle and addiction for me, started when I was 45 years old. It wasn’t like it was happening all my life.”

During her darkest times, Lisa Marie turned to her father. “I think I already said, ‘Help me, God help me,’ ” she recalled, when questioned about what she would ask him now. “I would want to know he’s there. Yeah, It would be pretty much, ‘I could use your help right around now.’ ”

The mother of four’s children — daughter Riley and son Benjamin, as well as twins Finley and Harper — helped her through, as well. “She said that they’re the reason she’s alive,” Bush Hager recalled later. “That they have given her a purpose in life and it’s helped her heal.”

Lisa Marie Presley and daughter Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Now that she’s on the other side, Lisa Marie said she’s hoping others are inspired.

“I’m not perfect, my father wasn’t perfect, no one’s perfect,” she said. “It’s what you do with it after you learn and then you try to help others with it.”

Where No One Stands Alone, out now, features 14 of Elvis’ gospel recordings, all remixed with newly recorded instrumentations, enhanced and rare alternative vocals, and backing vocal contributions from music legends like Darlene Love and Cissy Houston.

The title track has also been reimagined as a duet between Lisa Marie and her late father, the recording of which was an emotional journey for her.

According to co-producer Joel Weinshanker, she broke down in tears.

“I’ve never seen, and I don’t think anyone who had ever known Lisa Marie, has ever seen her lose her composure,” he said. “And every single person in the booth, when we were recording, was crying. As was she.”

“I was overwhelmed when I was singing it,” Lisa Marie confessed. “Because I was reading the lyrics and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I don’t know why this is happening right now. But I’m going to go with it.’ “