Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death

Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after she died hours after being hospitalized for suspected cardiac arrest.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday evening.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley. James White/Shutterstock

The musician, who released three albums throughout her career, was hospitalized on Jan. 12. EMTs responded to Lisa Marie's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with Priscilla and Elvis star Austin Butler.

Linda Thompson, Elvis' ex-girlfriend who earlier in the day had said she was "fervently praying" for Lisa Marie to pull through, posted a childhood photo of the star with her father, captioning it, "My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥."

John Travolta posted a heartbreaking note alongside a throwback photo of Lisa Marie, writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

LeAnn Rimes reacted to the news via Twitter and wrote, "lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley"

Leah Remini echoed similar sentiments and tweeted, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Saluting Lisa Marie as "another bright star" that has died, Octavia Spencer sent "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Jennifer Tilly revealed that Lisa Marie's death comes just after the actress visited Graceland.

"So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture," she tweeted, adding, "The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️"

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a 54-year-old woman who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the unit was dispatched to the address for a cardiac arrest call.

The star — who is the only child of rock icon Elvis — is also mom to twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at age 27.