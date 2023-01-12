Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos

Look back on the ups and downs Elvis Presley's only daughter experienced in her 54 years

By Kate Hogan
Published on January 12, 2023 10:41 PM
01 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley Is Born

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 5: Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of music icon Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley, was born on Feb. 1, 1968.

"The nurse brought her into my room and I cradled her in my arms. She was so tiny, so beautiful," Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. "Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us."

02 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Dad Elvis Presley

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley. (Photo by Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley. Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty

Tragically, Lisa Marie's famous father died in 1977 when she was just 9 years old. "The rapport between Lisa Marie and her dad was very special," Priscilla, who divorced Elvis in 1973, told PEOPLE in 2005. "They connected on a very deep level."

03 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Mom Priscilla Presley

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock (12077657d) UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 01: Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley
Photo by DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock

Though mom and daughter — here in their younger years, when Lisa Marie was mostly kept out of the spotlight — had their share of ups and downs, they frequently came together for major moments, more recently, some of the promotion around the Elvis movie and this past Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards.

04 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career

Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Lisa Marie Presley. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In 2003, Lisa Marie dropped her debut rock album, To Whom It May Concern, attempting to step out from her dad's shadow while also honoring his legacy.

"I think that his music is probably embedded in me," she told Extra in 2013. "I could only hope that he would be proud." She went on to release two more albums: Now What in 2005 and Storm & Grace in 2012.

05 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lance Murphey/Shutterstock (8965427a) The exhibit, "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," opens at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Lisa Marie Presley was born on Feb. 1, 1968. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey) 'Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes' at Graceland, Memphis, USA - 01 Feb 2012
Lance Murphey/Shutterstock

Naturally, Lisa Marie spent her early years at Elvis' famed Graceland estate in Memphis.

"I have enough memories of Graceland to keep my head spinning for the rest of my life," she wrote in her 2005 book Elvis. "It was amazing. Filled with energy and excitement. Of course it was all about my father. If he was in a good mood, it was going to be a great day. We'd ride horses or ride around in golf carts."

When Elvis died, his father Vernon, grandmother Minnie Mae and daughter were named his beneficiaries. After their deaths in 1979 and 1980, respectively, Lisa Marie was left as the sole heir to her father's estate, according to Graceland's official website.

In 1993, on her 25th birthday, Lisa Marie formed The Elvis Presley Trust, to "continue the successful management of the estate," per the Graceland website.

06 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough during Performance of "10 Inch Men" at Club Lingerie in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

On Oct. 3, 1988, Lisa Marie married musician Danny Keough in a quiet ceremony at the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood.

"I am thrilled for Lisa Marie.Danny is a great guy, and I couldn't be happier for the two of them," mom Priscilla said in a statement.

The next year, they welcomed their first child together, daughter Riley. Three years later, son Benjamin joined the family.

07 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Michael Jackson in Versailles, France in 1994 - Michael Jackson with Lisa Marie Presley in Versailles. (Photo by Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Weeks after splitting from Keough, Lisa Marie shocked the world when she married Michael Jackson in the Dominican Republic in 1994.

"I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife," the bride said in a statement at the time. "I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.''

A Jackson friend told PEOPLE that with Lisa Marie, there was a shared comfort level: ''Michael always said that he never knew if a girl was going to like him for himself or his money. She's not after him for money.''

In 1996, following endless headlines about the marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Jackson.

08 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage. L. Busacca/WireImage

In 2001, Lisa Marie struck up a relationship with Nicolas Cage, and the two wed in 2002 in a small wedding in Hawaii on the 25th anniversary of her father's death. "It was a lovely wedding," Priscilla told PEOPLE.

"They are madly in love," said a friend, who also noted that the relationship was "complicated. Both have very big lives already. The challenge is to see if they can get them to mix."

Just 108 days later, the pair went their separate ways.

"I did not talk about the marriage, and I am not going to talk about the divorce," Cage said in a statement. "But I loved her."

09 of 12

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood arrive at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Lisa Marie married producer Michael Lockwood in Kyoto, Japan, in January of 2006.

"They seemed very happy," the groom's dad told PEOPLE.

In 2008, the couple welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley.

"It's different having babies in your 20s than when you're 40—which I cannot even get that out to say," Lisa Marie told PEOPLE when the girls were 3 months old. "Blow embracing it! But in my 40s, I don't feel pulled anywhere else. We are 100 percent focused on the twins. I don't want to miss a milestone, so I'm always here."

In 2016, Lisa Marie filed for divorce, but the couple didn't actually finalize the terms until 2021 thanks to a lengthy custody battle.

In 2017, she claimed that Lockwood was the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that authorities found on his electronic devices. Meanwhile, he expressed concerns she would face drug addiction again and asked a judge to strip her primary custody of their daughters. Priscilla had custody of the girls for a time as the exes sorted their affairs.

10 of 12

Lisa Marie with Kids Riley and Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough (R), Riley Keough (L), and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi (back) attend the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on June 16, 2002. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

"Riley and Ben are my favorite people in the world," Lisa Marie told PEOPLE in 2008. "We love to travel together." Riely, now 33, has followed in her family footsteps with a modeling and acting career. Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

11 of 12

Lisa Marie with Kids Harper and Finley

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lisa Marie kept her twins out of the spotlight, though brought them to special family events including a 2022 handprint ceremony honoring the Presleys at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

12 of 12

Lisa Marie's Last Outing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Before her death on Jan. 12, 2023, Lisa Marie was busy, appearing at Graceland in honor of her father's would-be birthday and at the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards in support of the film Elvis, for which Austin Butler won best actor in a drama, motion picture, for his portrayal of her dad.

On Jan. 12, Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital after suspected cardiac arrest, and died that night. She was 54 years old.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," mom Priscilla, 77, said in a statement. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

