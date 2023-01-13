Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read.

Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27, and was later buried at the Memphis estate. It marked the first burial at the site in 40 years, after Elvis' grandmother died in 1980, per The Daily Memphian.

Lisa Marie will join her son at the Meditation Garden — which is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

As Deadline points out, Lisa Marie once wrote about her future place of rest in her song "Light's Out" off her 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern. "Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis," she sang. "Ooh, that's where my family's buried and gone (gone)/Oh yeah/Last time I was there I noticed a space left/Oh, next to them there in Memphis, yeah/In the damn back lawn."

Presley also opened up to Playboy about her burial plans in 2003. "I don't plan on anything. I'm sure I'll end up there. Or I'll shrink my head and put it in a glass box in the living room," she jokingly said. "I'll get more tourists to Graceland that way."

Notable names across entertainment have been sharing their memories of Presley throughout the day, including Linda Thompson, who dated Lisa Marie's father from 1972 to 1976.

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE Thursday evening, Thompson wrote that she was "absolutely devastated and shocked" by Lisa Marie's death.

"Lisa Marie was so much like her daddy it was uncanny," added Thompson, who first met Elvis in 1972 shortly after he separated from Priscilla Presley. "She had his deep, soulful eyes, his pouty lip, and his raucous, irreverent sense of humor. She was a beautiful contradiction like Elvis… complicated in her simplicity. She was brutally honest, straightforward, loving and loyal. I don't think there was a phony cell in her body. I believe she lived her life authentically."

The songwriter and actress remained in touch with Lisa Marie throughout her life and paid her respects on Instagram Thursday, sharing an image of Elvis holding his young daughter with the caption "My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥."

"Lisa Marie was, without a doubt, the greatest love of Elvis's life," Thompson wrote. "I think most parents understand that unconditional love that can compare to no other. He was happiest and felt most complete when she was with us. The three of us would press our foreheads together, rocking back-and-forth… We called that mugging. I could hear Elvis grind his teeth, the love was so intense."