Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests

Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54 on Jan. 12, hours after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 09:33 AM

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death remains officially undetermined after the Los Angeles coroner "deferred" a ruling Tuesday.

"Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred," Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN.

"Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," added Ardalani, per CNN. "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan. 12, hours after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

She had a family history of heart problems: her father, Elvis Presley, died at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977, from cardiac arrhythmia with ventricular fibrillation (a condition where the heart beats abnormally then stops), The Washington Post reported at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Elvis' mother Gladys Love Presley also died at the early age of 46 of heart failure in 1958. And Vernon Presley, Lisa Marie's grandfather, died of cardiac arrest at 63 in 1979.

While heart failure and cardiac arrest are not the same, both can be fatal. Heart failure indicates that the heart is not pumping as much blood as the body needs, while cardiac arrest means the heart stops beating.

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 5: Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Elvis and Priscilla Presley with baby Lisa Marie Presley. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Having a history of heart disease in your family makes you more likely to develop a heart ailment in the future, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many types of heart disease can be passed down in families. According to the Mayo Clinic, family history of a heart disease increases the risk of coronary artery disease especially if a parent developed it at an early age.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: "The Most Strong and Loving Woman"

Earlier this week, country-music legend Dolly Parton said she hoped Lisa Marie was now resting in peace with her late father.

"I thought, 'Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,' and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss," Parton, 76, told Entertainment Tonight at a Nashville, Tennessee, event for her Duncan Hines cake mixes.

"Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her," she added to the outlet.

In a post following the announcement of the singer-songwriter's death, the country star shared a note for Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, via Instagram.

"Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time," she wrote last week. "Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you."

Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Late Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Happy’ with Dad Elvis
Dolly Parton; Lisa Marie Presley. GETTY (2)

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE on Jan. 12 that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas, California, to treat a woman who was not breathing.

When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred her to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, actress and businesswoman Priscilla, 77, and her three daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley and Harper, 14. Lisa Marie was preceded in death by her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020.

Her final resting place will be at Graceland next to her son Benjamin, according to Keough's representative. She will also be honored with a public memorial service at Graceland.

Related Articles
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Late Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Happy’ with Dad Elvis
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is 'Happy' with Late Dad Elvis After Her Death
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley Had a Family History of Heart Disease — What to Know
Mandatory Credit: Photo by James White/Shutterstock (551339e) Lisa Marie Presley LISA MARIE PRESLEY PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW ALBUM 'NOW WHAT'. LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 APR 2005
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Linda Thompson, John Travolta, Leah Remini and More After Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Presley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Where Are Elvis Presley and His Family Members Buried? All About the Meditation Garden at Graceland
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Honored with Public Memorial Service at Graceland
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Lisa Marie Presley Said Father Elvis Would 'Be Proud' of Film Starring Austin Butler
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
"Mad Max: Fury Road" - Los Angeles Premiere
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, Dead at 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla
Lisa Marie Presley during Lisa Marie Presley First Public Performance Taped for Good Morning America at El Capitan Parking Lot in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)
Lisa Marie Presley's Life in Photos
circa 1955: American rock 'n roll singer Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) with a twelve string guitar.
Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing