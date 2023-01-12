Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Take a look back at her sweetest moments with her mother Priscilla and her late father, Elvis

Published on January 12, 2023
Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Photo: Frank Carroll/Sygma
01 of 10

Lisa Marie Presley's Birth

MEMPHIS, TN - FEBRUARY 5: Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley with his wife Priscilla Beaulieu Presley and their 4 day old daughter Lisa Marie Presley on February 5, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Nine months after tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Lisa Marie, on Feb. 1, 1968.

"The nurse brought her into my room and I cradled her in my arms. She was so tiny, so beautiful," Priscilla wrote in Elvis and Me. "Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us."

02 of 10

Family of Three

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: The American singer/actor Elvis PRESLEY walking beside his wife Priscilla, pictured carrying their newborn daughter Lisa Marie, on February 10, 1968. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty

Another photo captured after Lisa Marie's birth shows the proud parents leaving Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in Tennessee together. As Priscilla was escorted in a wheelchair, Elvis sweetly looked down on his baby girl.

03 of 10

Time at Home

Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley & Elvis Presley (Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage)
Magma Agency/WireImage

The proud parents were all smiles as Priscilla cradled Lisa Marie in her arms and Elvis touched her nose.

In the 2005 memoir Elvis - By the Presleys, which she wrote with her mom, Lisa Marie recalled fond memories of growing up on her dad's Graceland residence and said it was "amazing" and "filled with energy and excitement."

"If [Elvis] was in a good mood, it was going to be a great day. We'd ride horses or ride around in golf carts. The thing about my father is that he never hid anything. If he was crabby, you knew it," she wrote. "His temper could give Darth Vader a run for his money. But if he was happy, everyone was happy. He'd never bore you."

04 of 10

Dog Days

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley & Elvis Presley (Photo by Magma Agency/WireImage)
Magma Agency/WireImage

In a throwback photo, Elvis could be seen giving his daughter a kiss on the forehead as they played with their dog at their home.

05 of 10

Big Smiles

American rock legend Elvis Presley with His Daughter Lisa-Marie. (Photo by Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley. Frank Carroll/Sygma

In a family portrait taken in 1973, Lisa Marie smiled wide as she sat on her father's lap as he donned a blue suit and glasses.

06 of 10

Family Portrait

Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty
Frank Carroll/Sygma

In another photo from the shoot, the family of three huddled up for a group photo as little Lisa Marie donned a fluffy white jacket.

Presley was just 9 years old when her father died on Aug. 16, 1977. On the 25th anniversary of Elvis' death, Presley paid tribute to her dad with a recording in which she said, "I wanted you to know that I haven't forgotten. You made me. I love you. You're still lovely. You were lovely then," according to a 2002 PEOPLE article.

07 of 10

Viva Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie. Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet together as they honored Elvis at the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience in Las Vegas on April 23, 2015.

08 of 10

Elvis Press Tour

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On June 21, 2022, Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla took part in a handprint ceremony outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in promotion of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film starring Austin Butler. The women were also joined by Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper.

Lisa Marie previously raved about the movie after seeing a screening with her family.

"What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced," she wrote at the time. "It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well."

09 of 10

Three Generations of Presley Women

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley Warner Bros. Special Screening of ELVIS, Memphis, TN, USA - 11 June 2022
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The three generations of Presley women posed together as they attended a screening of Elvis in Memphis in June 2022.

For Lisa Marie, the occasion marked her first red carpet appearance since losing her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020. He was later laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his famous grandfather's former residence.

10 of 10

Showing Support for Austin Butler

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10, 2023. Shutterstock for HFPA

Priscilla and Lisa Marie showed Austin Butler support at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, where he eventually took home best actor in a motion picture – drama.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said to the Presley family. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

The event marked Lisa Marie's final public appearance before her death on Jan. 12.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

