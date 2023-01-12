Lisa Marie Presley's Sweetest Moments with Her Parents, Elvis and Priscilla

01 of 10 Lisa Marie Presley's Birth Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Nine months after tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Lisa Marie, on Feb. 1, 1968. "The nurse brought her into my room and I cradled her in my arms. She was so tiny, so beautiful," Priscilla wrote in Elvis and Me. "Elvis came into the room and kissed me, thrilled that we had had a perfectly normal, healthy baby. Then he took us both in his arms and held us."

02 of 10 Family of Three Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Another photo captured after Lisa Marie's birth shows the proud parents leaving Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in Tennessee together. As Priscilla was escorted in a wheelchair, Elvis sweetly looked down on his baby girl.

03 of 10 Time at Home Magma Agency/WireImage The proud parents were all smiles as Priscilla cradled Lisa Marie in her arms and Elvis touched her nose. In the 2005 memoir Elvis - By the Presleys, which she wrote with her mom, Lisa Marie recalled fond memories of growing up on her dad's Graceland residence and said it was "amazing" and "filled with energy and excitement." "If [Elvis] was in a good mood, it was going to be a great day. We'd ride horses or ride around in golf carts. The thing about my father is that he never hid anything. If he was crabby, you knew it," she wrote. "His temper could give Darth Vader a run for his money. But if he was happy, everyone was happy. He'd never bore you."

04 of 10 Dog Days Magma Agency/WireImage In a throwback photo, Elvis could be seen giving his daughter a kiss on the forehead as they played with their dog at their home.

05 of 10 Big Smiles Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley. Frank Carroll/Sygma In a family portrait taken in 1973, Lisa Marie smiled wide as she sat on her father's lap as he donned a blue suit and glasses.

06 of 10 Family Portrait Frank Carroll/Sygma In another photo from the shoot, the family of three huddled up for a group photo as little Lisa Marie donned a fluffy white jacket. Presley was just 9 years old when her father died on Aug. 16, 1977. On the 25th anniversary of Elvis' death, Presley paid tribute to her dad with a recording in which she said, "I wanted you to know that I haven't forgotten. You made me. I love you. You're still lovely. You were lovely then," according to a 2002 PEOPLE article.

07 of 10 Viva Las Vegas Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie. Bryan Steffy/WireImage The mother-daughter duo posed on the red carpet together as they honored Elvis at the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience in Las Vegas on April 23, 2015.

08 of 10 Elvis Press Tour Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic On June 21, 2022, Lisa Marie and her mother Priscilla took part in a handprint ceremony outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in promotion of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film starring Austin Butler. The women were also joined by Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie previously raved about the movie after seeing a screening with her family. "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced," she wrote at the time. "It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well."

09 of 10 Three Generations of Presley Women Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock The three generations of Presley women posed together as they attended a screening of Elvis in Memphis in June 2022. For Lisa Marie, the occasion marked her first red carpet appearance since losing her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020. He was later laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his famous grandfather's former residence.