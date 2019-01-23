Everything to Know About Lionel Richie's Son Miles, 24, Who Was Detained by Police at Airport

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From having Kylie Jenner's initials tattooed on his fingers to his relationship with "god sis" Paris Jackson, here's everything to know about Miles Richie

Lionel Richie’s daughters, Nicole and Sofia, have long been the subjects of tabloid fodder. Still, it was his middle child — son Miles Brockman Richie — who made headlines recently when he was detained by police at Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb and punching an airport security guard.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses alleged Miles, 24, was angry after not being allowed on a flight and claimed that he had a bomb in his bag that he would detonate if he was not allowed to board. After security showed up, he allegedly got into an altercation, punching one of the guards before police arrived and detained him.

A rep for Lionel, 69, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kennedy Center Honors State Department, Washington, USA - 02 Dec 2017 Miles and Lionel Richie | Credit: Kevin Wolf/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“On Saturday, 19 January, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning,” the Metropolitan Police told PEOPLE in a statement, declining to identify Richie as the person involved in the incident.

Under U.K. law, a caution is not a criminal conviction but rather a warning given out for minor crimes, according to gov.uk.

TMZ reported that Miles was released after accepting the caution. It is unclear why he initially was not allowed on the flight.

From having Kylie Jenner’s initials tattooed on his hand to his relationship with “god sis” Paris Jackson to his most recent alleged incident, here’s everything to know about Miles.

His mother is Diane Alexander — and he’s a “mama’s boy”

Miles and Sofia’s mother is Diane Alexander, 51, who was featured in Lionel’s music video for his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling and later would become his second wife. At the time, Lionel was rumored to have begun a relationship with Alexander prior to divorcing his first wife and college sweetheart, Brenda Harvey.

Lionel and Harvey divorced in 1993, and he married Alexander in 1995. Lionel and Alexander’s marriage ended in 2003, but first they had Miles and Sofia, 20. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Miles described himself as a “mama’s boy.”

He is a model

Miles is currently signed to Wilhelmina Models and made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week last February, according to W magazine. He was a part of designer Philipp Plein’s outrageous show, which also featured Irina Shayk walking alongside an actual robot, indoor snow and a performance by Migos’ Offset. Along with Miles, other celebrity offspring who walked in the show included Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ son Christian Combs and Snoop Dogg’s son Cordell Broadus.

Sofia walked Plein’s first show in New York City in 2017 and then again at a resort show at Cannes.

In a Nov. 2018 interview with Garage, Miles said he tries to downplay his famous last name because he would rather be known for his work.

“I’d like to not be viewed as a celebrity person or something. I’d like to be known as a model or an actor, not just the ‘son of,’ or the ‘brother of,’” he said. “I’d like to develop my own identity in those scenarios.”

He has Kylie Jenner’s initials tattooed on him

Miles’ association with Kylie Jenner is probably best known by their infamous tattoo controversy which occurred in May 2014. In a video obtained by TMZ at the time, Jenner is seen tattooing her initials on Miles’ hand — which was illegal given that she was unlicensed and only 16 years old at the time. The L.A. County Dept. of Public Health states that only people who are licensed and over the age of 18 can give tattoos.

According to TMZ, Jenner, now 21, was with her friends at a Hollywood recording studio, where tattoo artist John Petro came to give Miles some ink. She then wanted to try it, donned gloves and (with Petro’s guidance) left her initials on Richie’s right hand while older sister Khloé Kardashian and French Montana reportedly looked on.

A month later, speculation rose that Miles and Jenner might be dating after they were spotted cozying up to each other in Miles’ car in June 2014. The same year, they attended Coachella together with Jenner’s sister, Kendall.

He has ‘150 to 175 hours of tattooing’ on his body

Along with Jenner’s initials, Miles also has the names of his sisters, father and mother tattooed in different places on his body. To describe his body ink, he goes by the time he has spent under the needle rather than calculating the tally of his actual tattoos.

“I don’t really count it by [number of] tattoos, because they’re all so big,” he told the New York Post in September. “I probably have 150 to 175 hours of tattooing.”

He is close with Paris Jackson

Most recently, Miles posted a photo to his Instagram account of him posing with Paris, 20, and Moschino designer Jeremy Scott at the Moschino x H&M fashion show in October.

“For some reason this is the only man that can bring me and my god sis together,” he captioned the photo.

A month earlier, Miles posted a similar photo with Paris and Scott with the caption, “@itsjeremyscott such an amazing show. Thank you for having me. Family time was much needed with the god sis.”

He is a fan of boxing

In a December interview with Office Magazine, Miles said he boxes at Rumble Boxing in L.A. so that he can get his “energy out.”