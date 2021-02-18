The charity, which aided actors Idris Elba and David Oyelowo in their careers, launched in the U.S. on Wednesday

Lionel Richie Says The Prince's Trust USA Tells 'Young Leaders' that 'Failure Is Not an Option'

Time to make a royal difference!

On Wednesday, The Prince's Trust — a charity led by the Prince of Wales — officially launched in the U.S. at an event hosted by American Idol judge Lionel Richie. The charity is aimed at increasing access to education, employment and training for young leaders.

"I was mentored by a village of people in Tuskegee, Alabama. I had people who kept saying to me 'failure is not an option.' And that's exactly what our young people get from the Prince's Trust," Richie said in a press release.

"I can now make a difference in the lives of young leaders around the world," the 71-year-old added.

The U.S. charity will be led by CEO Jessica Greer Morris.

"Our goal over the next year is twofold: To create a conduit for US citizens to support our work around the globe and to bring the very same program transforming the lives of young people abroad to the United States," she said.

Prince Charles also shared a pre-recorded message at Wednesday's event.

"The tragedy is that young people have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, which has only added to the significant global challenges of youth unemployment, and lack of education and opportunity," he said. "These are the challenges that drive the work of my Trust and there has never been a better time to invest in young people, to provide them with the skills they require and to ensure they thrive in the job market."

The Prince's Trust was launched in 1976 by The Prince of Wales and has helped transform the lives of young people since. Actors Idris Elba and David Oyelowo are