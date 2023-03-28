Lionel Richie Says His Sex Drive No Longer Lasts 'All Night Long' — It's Now a 'Fierce 15 Minutes'

Lionel Richie is getting real about his sex life!

While appearing on The View with his American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for an interview on Tuesday, the R&B icon spoke about his signature hit "All Night Long (All Night)" in honor of its 40th anniversary — and revealed its sensual lyrics no longer ring as true at 73 years old as they once did.

Asked by The View co-host Sara Haines to explain the meaning behind the song, Richie said, "Let me give you the first part that I have to really, really say to you. When I wrote 'All Night Long,' it was truly all night long."

"Now my 'all night long' is down to a fierce 15 minutes," he added as the hosts laughed. "But, don't worry, we'll talk about that later!"

Lionel Richie. Lester Cohen/Getty

Perry, 38, appeared shocked by Richie's remark and reached out to shake his hand. "Fifteen minutes, that's long, bud," she told the Commodores musician.

"And don't you forget that, alright?" quipped Richie in response.

"As long as it's not four times a night, seven days a week," added Perry.

Richie then recalled the song's writing process. "I had everything but the hook," he explained, noting that he visited a friend named Lloyd in Jamaica for Thanksgiving and came up with the lyric during dinner.

"I said, 'Guys, I gotta go back to the studio, man. I got to go back, man, 'cause I gotta go work all night long, all night long,'" continued the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, noting that the man's friends wondered if Richie shared the "All Night Long (All Night)" profits with him.

"He said, 'No, man. I didn't write the song. He just wrote it at my house,' and he said, 'Man, you got ripped off,'" added the performer, and The View co-host Joy Behar suggested Richie should send the man some money.

"Alright, Lloyd, I'll send you a check," he said.