Lionel Richie Says His Sex Drive No Longer Lasts 'All Night Long' — It's Now a 'Fierce 15 Minutes'

"When I wrote 'All Night Long,' it was truly all night long," Richie recently told The View

By
Published on March 28, 2023 03:05 PM

Lionel Richie is getting real about his sex life!

While appearing on The View with his American Idol co-judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan for an interview on Tuesday, the R&B icon spoke about his signature hit "All Night Long (All Night)" in honor of its 40th anniversary — and revealed its sensual lyrics no longer ring as true at 73 years old as they once did.

Asked by The View co-host Sara Haines to explain the meaning behind the song, Richie said, "Let me give you the first part that I have to really, really say to you. When I wrote 'All Night Long,' it was truly all night long."

"Now my 'all night long' is down to a fierce 15 minutes," he added as the hosts laughed. "But, don't worry, we'll talk about that later!"

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie. Lester Cohen/Getty

Perry, 38, appeared shocked by Richie's remark and reached out to shake his hand. "Fifteen minutes, that's long, bud," she told the Commodores musician.

"And don't you forget that, alright?" quipped Richie in response.

"As long as it's not four times a night, seven days a week," added Perry.

Richie then recalled the song's writing process. "I had everything but the hook," he explained, noting that he visited a friend named Lloyd in Jamaica for Thanksgiving and came up with the lyric during dinner.

"I said, 'Guys, I gotta go back to the studio, man. I got to go back, man, 'cause I gotta go work all night long, all night long,'" continued the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, noting that the man's friends wondered if Richie shared the "All Night Long (All Night)" profits with him.

"He said, 'No, man. I didn't write the song. He just wrote it at my house,' and he said, 'Man, you got ripped off,'" added the performer, and The View co-host Joy Behar suggested Richie should send the man some money.

"Alright, Lloyd, I'll send you a check," he said.

Related Articles
SARA BETH, Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe Calls Judge Katy Perry's 'Mom-Shaming' Joke 'Hurtful'
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart Joins Daughter Kaya for Surprise 'American Idol' Audition — Watch
the view
'The View' Ladies Erupt in Comedic Debate About 'Phallus' Design on Sunny Hostin's Dress
Cam Amen, lionel richie
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Standing Ovation, Hugs from Judges with Emotional 'Hallelujah' Audition
Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke
Lionel Richie (L), and Lisa Parigi --- attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Who Is Lionel Richie's Girlfriend? All About Lisa Parigi
KATY PERRY, American Idol
Katy Perry Recalls Hilarious 21st Birthday to Celebrate 'American Idol' Hitting Same Milestone
OLIVIA SOLI
Watch Katy Perry's Eye-Popping Reaction to an 'Idol' Contestant's Take on Lionel Richie's 'Hello'
Lionel Richie speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
Katy Perry
'American Idol' Contestant Says He's 'Traumatized' from Katy Perry Arguing Against His Song Choice
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He 'Wasn't Impressed' with His Recent 'The View' Appearance: I Felt 'Uncomfortable'
Inductee Lionel Richie performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Richie Says It's 'Surreal' to Receive Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs: 'I'm Immensely Grateful'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 05: Ana Navarro attends the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' 7th Annual Voice Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Denounces Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric During Impromptu Speech at Miami Drag Brunch
Barbara Walters The View
'The View' Honors Barbara Walters in Tribute Show After Her Death: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John
Pink to Perform Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards
lionel richie, smokey robinson
Smokey Robinson Jokes About How Often People Confuse Him for Lionel Richie at 2022 AMAs