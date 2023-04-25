Lionel Richie Says It's a 'Real Wonder' to See 'My Little Girl' Sofia in Love: 'Happy as I've Ever Seen'

The "All Night Long" singer talked to Extra in a new interview about daughter Sofia's recent wedding: "It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family"

By Emily Strohm
Published on April 25, 2023 12:53 PM
lionel richie
Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Lionel Richie is opening up about his daughter Sofia Richie's wedding last weekend in the South of France.

During an interview with Extra's Melvin Robert, the "All Night Long" singer, 73, said, "Listen to me, I've cried enough," he said.

"Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it's a great feeling, I must say, I've known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well. There's a thing down South we always say: 'Who's your people?' Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I've ever seen my little girl and Elliot."

The 24-year-old model, who is the youngest daughter of the music legend and sister of television personality Nicole Richie, said "I do" to music executive Elliot Grainge on April 22 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France.

"It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family," added Lionel. "The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy."

At the start of the ceremony, Lionel escorted his daughter to the altar.

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. DALI / MEGA

"She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: 'I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,' and I go... 'You're killing me. You're killing me.' But that's what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on," Lionel said.

Sofia and her husband were first linked in April 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official that month. Just one year later, the two were engaged. A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that the two are "a great match."

While speaking with People after Monday night's episode of American Idol on April 24, Lionel explained that he had to jet back from the wedding to make it back in time for work.

"You go from one exciting story to another exciting story. I would love to tell you you can go to sleep in the middle of your daughter's wedding. You can't. Before we left to go to the wedding, I did American Idol. You can't sleep through that because you have to make decisions. And then of course, now I'm coming back," he says.

"I have exactly eight hours, nine hours to get myself together. The kids are pumped. They are ready to go. I'm going to go to a private show the day after tomorrow in Texas, back on Friday to do one song for different than mine. And then Sunday, Monday. I'm doing American Idol to get on a plane right after that to go to the coronation."

Lionel shared his joy for his daughter and her new husband in a post on Instagram on April 24. "My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life. You'll always be my little bird, but I'm so proud of the woman you've become. Endless Love to you and Elliot. 🤍 @sofiarichie @kelliot2"

Grainge is the founder and CEO of independent record label 10K Projects. His dad is Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.

Before the couple's relationship turned romantic, the duo knew each other for years. Lionel was a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge's father, Sir Lucian Grainge.

After Sofia announced her engagement to Grainge, her dad publicly gave his approval.

Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Joel Madden/Instagram

Lionel Richie's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

"I love Elliot," the "Hello" singer told Access Hollywood on April 26 shortly after his daughter's announcement. "I've known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don't have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is."

