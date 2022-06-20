Lionel Richie's Life in Photos

Lionel Brockman Richie, Jr. was born on June 20, 1949 in Tuskegee, Alabama to parents Lionel Brockman Richie Sr. and Alberta R. Foster.

After graduating from high school, Richie attended Tuskegee Institute on a tennis scholarship. While attending the university, his was a member of two fraternities including Kappa Kappa Psi, a national honor fraternity for band members, and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, "the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men," per the fraternity's website.

While in college, Richie considered becoming a priest, but later decided against it to pursue his musical career instead. He later graduated from Tuskegee Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a minor in accounting.