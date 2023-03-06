Entertainment Music Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — See the Dates! The R&B and funk legends are teaming up for the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour — 20 dates across North America throughout August and September By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 6, 2023 03:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie. Photo: Jabari, Courtesy of Live Nation Get ready to party "All Night Long" with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire this summer! On Monday, the R&B and funk legends announced they'll be teaming up for a string of 20 concerts, billed as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, across North America. "Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour — not just any tour, but the tour I've been trying to do for years, and now it's going to actually happen," said Richie, 73, in a video shared to social media alongside the tour announcement. "This is the place you need to be." Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Tear Up at 'Idol' Contestant's Tribute to Willie Spence Kicking off Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the tour will see the superstars perform in cities including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle and more before wrapping on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on presale for Citi cardmembers from March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through March 12 at 10 p.m. local time before a general sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also available, with more information regarding all tickets available at Richie's website. The tour will follow the American Idol judge's string of concerts in Europe throughout June and July, as well as Earth, Wind & Fire's previously announced U.S. concerts in June and July. Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. Courtesy of Live Nation See the full list of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song All Night Long Tour dates. Aug. 4 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center Aug. 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena Aug. 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Aug. 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden Aug. 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Aug. 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Aug. 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Aug. 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Aug. 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Aug. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Sept. 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Sept. 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Sept. 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Sept. 8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Sept. 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Sept. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum