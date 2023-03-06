Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — See the Dates!

The R&B and funk legends are teaming up for the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour — 20 dates across North America throughout August and September

By
Published on March 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie. Photo: Jabari, Courtesy of Live Nation

Get ready to party "All Night Long" with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire this summer!

On Monday, the R&B and funk legends announced they'll be teaming up for a string of 20 concerts, billed as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, across North America.

"Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour — not just any tour, but the tour I've been trying to do for years, and now it's going to actually happen," said Richie, 73, in a video shared to social media alongside the tour announcement. "This is the place you need to be."

Kicking off Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the tour will see the superstars perform in cities including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle and more before wrapping on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on presale for Citi cardmembers from March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through March 12 at 10 p.m. local time before a general sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also available, with more information regarding all tickets available at Richie's website.

The tour will follow the American Idol judge's string of concerts in Europe throughout June and July, as well as Earth, Wind & Fire's previously announced U.S. concerts in June and July.

Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. Courtesy of Live Nation

See the full list of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song All Night Long Tour dates.

Aug. 4 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug. 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Aug. 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept. 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Related Articles
Guns N Roses tour
Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 Tour Across North America, Europe and Israel — See the Dates!
The Chicks Announce Summer World Tour with Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers: 'See You Soon'
The Chicks Announce 2023 Summer World Tour with Maren Morris and More Guests: 'See You Soon'
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces More Celebration Tour Dates as Fans Flock to Get Tickets to Upcoming Greatest Hits Show
Madonna Announces 35-City Celebration Tour of Her Greatest Hits
Madonna Announces The Celebration Tour Featuring a Setlist of Her Greatest Hits — See the Dates! 
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend
Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023 with Stops in 25 U.S. Cities
Keith Urban
Keith Urban Announces North American Tour: 'It's Really Gonna Be Tough to Get Us Off the Stage'
john mayer publicity shot https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203833057557703
John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
Fall Out Boy Announces Massive Summer Tour — Band's First Since Joe Trohman's Temporary Exit
kenny loggins
Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour: 'It's Been an Amazing Journey'
Pink, Brandi Carlile, Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar
Pink Announces Summer 2023 Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and More
Lizzo performs during her 'Cuz I Love You Too Tour' at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York City.
Lizzo Announces Headlining 'Special' Tour That'll Kick Off This Fall: 'So Excited'
BLINK-182 RETURNS FOR MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR & NEW MUSIC REUNITING MARK, TOM, AND TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY 10 YEARS
Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American 'Mathematics' Tour Dates
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 'Mathematics' North American Stadium Tour — See the Full List of Dates!
Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995 to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of 'The Songstress'
Kelly Hansen and Bruce Watson of Foreigner perform on stage at Abbotsford Centre on October 22, 2017 in Abbotsford, Canada.
Foreigner to Launch Historic Farewell Tour In 2023 — 'Very Difficult Decision,' Says Kelly Hansen
CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE ROAD WITH “THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR” Randee St. Nicholas.
Carrie Underwood Reveals Dates for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Special Guest Jimmie Allen