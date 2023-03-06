Lionel Richie Announces Co-Headlining Summer 2023 Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire — See the Dates!

Get ready to party "All Night Long" with Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire this summer!

On Monday, the R&B and funk legends announced they'll be teaming up for a string of 20 concerts, billed as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour, across North America.

"Well, my friends, the time has come to announce a tour — not just any tour, but the tour I've been trying to do for years, and now it's going to actually happen," said Richie, 73, in a video shared to social media alongside the tour announcement. "This is the place you need to be."

Kicking off Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the tour will see the superstars perform in cities including Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Seattle and more before wrapping on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on presale for Citi cardmembers from March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through March 12 at 10 p.m. local time before a general sale begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also available, with more information regarding all tickets available at Richie's website.

The tour will follow the American Idol judge's string of concerts in Europe throughout June and July, as well as Earth, Wind & Fire's previously announced U.S. concerts in June and July.

Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. Courtesy of Live Nation

See the full list of Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's Sing a Song All Night Long Tour dates.

Aug. 4 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug. 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Aug. 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Aug. 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Aug. 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 8 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept. 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum