Linkin Park Will Release Previously Unheard Song That Includes Chester Bennington Vocals

Linkin Park is unveiling a previously unreleased single that includes the voice of Chester Bennington, who died by suicide at age 41 on July 20, 2017.

The upcoming track, titled "Lost," was first teased through a series of cryptic messages shared on the band's social media accounts and will honor the 20th anniversary of the band's 2003 album Meteora. It will be released Friday.

For the big announcement, the band shared an 18-second teaser video on its social platforms that shows a man covered with a gas mask spray painting the camera black as the words "New Linkin Park Music" appear center screen.

The band has mostly been on hiatus since October 2017's Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington tribute concert.

Mike Shinoda, the band's co-founder, spoke openly about a potential Linkin Park reunion during a Twitch stream in April 2022.

"The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks — I talk to the guys, or some of the guys," he said on a clip shared through the band's fan page. "And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening."

He continued: "I'm just gonna say that much for now. I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."

Prior to the update, the band last spoke as a group about the death of Bennington while accepting the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 2017 American Music Awards.

"First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin," Shinoda, 45, said during the November 2017 awards show while also acknowledging fellow nominees Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots.

RELATED VIDEO: Linkin Park Pays Tribute to 'Brother' Chester Bennington on First Anniversary of His Death

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I got a chance to talk to those guys … who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy," Shinoda added.

"Remember, you guys — all of you, tonight — whether you're a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much," he concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to 988lifeline.org.