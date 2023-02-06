Linkin Park Will Release Previously Unheard Song That Includes Chester Bennington Vocals

Former Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41 on July 20, 2017

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 08:03 PM
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Portrait Session
Photo: Nigel Crane/Redferns/Getty

Linkin Park is unveiling a previously unreleased single that includes the voice of Chester Bennington, who died by suicide at age 41 on July 20, 2017.

The upcoming track, titled "Lost," was first teased through a series of cryptic messages shared on the band's social media accounts and will honor the 20th anniversary of the band's 2003 album Meteora. It will be released Friday.

For the big announcement, the band shared an 18-second teaser video on its social platforms that shows a man covered with a gas mask spray painting the camera black as the words "New Linkin Park Music" appear center screen.

The band has mostly been on hiatus since October 2017's Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington tribute concert.

Mike Shinoda, the band's co-founder, spoke openly about a potential Linkin Park reunion during a Twitch stream in April 2022.

"The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks — I talk to the guys, or some of the guys," he said on a clip shared through the band's fan page. "And there's no tours, there's no music, there's no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening."

He continued: "I'm just gonna say that much for now. I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we're like, 'No, no, no, no. Don't start up the hype train.' You're gonna disappoint yourself. Don't do that."

Prior to the update, the band last spoke as a group about the death of Bennington while accepting the favorite alternative rock artist award at the 2017 American Music Awards.

"First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin," Shinoda, 45, said during the November 2017 awards show while also acknowledging fellow nominees Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots.

RELATED VIDEO: Linkin Park Pays Tribute to 'Brother' Chester Bennington on First Anniversary of His Death

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I got a chance to talk to those guys … who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy," Shinoda added.

"Remember, you guys — all of you, tonight — whether you're a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much," he concluded.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
US jazz singer Samara Joy accepts the Best New Artist award during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Samara Joy Reveals She'll Display Her First Grammy at Her Parents' House: 'That's Where It Belongs'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts; Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Beyoncé's History-Making Grammy Win Dancing to 'Cuff It'
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Grammy awards
What You Didn't See at the 2023 Grammys: Taylor Swift Dances in the Crowd, Adele Holds Court and More
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Taylor Hawkins Was Not Included in the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam
Harry Styles accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Harry's House” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles Is Emotional After 2023 Grammys Album of the Year Win: 'There's No Such Thing as Best'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo Says It's a 'Blessing' to Attend the 2023 Grammys
Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Adele Wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammys, Dedicates Award to Son: 'Here I Am Crying!'
US singer Bonnie Raitt accepts the award for Song Of The Year for "Just Like That" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.
Bonnie Raitt Is Shocked as She Wins Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards: 'An Unreal Moment'
Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Wayne, Missy Elliott, Run-DMC Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with 2023 Grammys Performance
Lisa Marie Presley grammy tribute
Lisa Marie Presley Honored at 2023 Grammy Awards with Touching Tribute
Honoree Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt Perform 'Songbird' in Christine McVie Tribute at 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow Says She Has an 'Old Lady Crush' on Harry Styles — Which Her Kids Would Call 'Cringey'
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
Babyface arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023
Babyface Says Title for His 'Girls Night Out' Album 'Was Not My Idea' at 2023 Grammys
Too Short Grammy awards
Too Short on the Significance of the 2023 Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute: 'I'm Happy to Be Here'