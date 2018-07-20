Linkin Park Pays Tribute to 'Brother' Chester Bennington on First Anniversary of His Death

One year after the death of Chester Bennington, his Linkin Park bandmates are still mourning the loss of their “brother.”

In a touching tribute to the singer posted to Instagram on Friday, band members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon, and Brad Delson wrote a candid and emotional message about the past year.

“To our brother Chester,” they wrote. “It has been a year since your passing — a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it [still] feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and your light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts — our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.”

“Eternally grateful for the love, life, and creative passion you shared with us and the world,” the note continued. “We miss you more than words can express.”

It was signed with “love,” along with the hashtags, “#MakeChesterProud” and “#320ChangesDirection.” Contact information for the Suicide Prevention Lifeline was also provided.

On July 20, 2017, Bennington was found dead by suicide in his Los Angeles home. He was 41.

The Grammy winner had struggled with depression and substance abuse for years before his death.