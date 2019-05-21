Lindsey Buckingham Returns to Stage After Heart Surgery to Perform at Daughter's Graduation

Lindsey Buckingham made his first public appearance after undergoing open heart surgery back in February.

The former guitarist for Fleetwood Mac performed the band’s classic “Landslide” at his daughter Leelee’s high school graduation ceremony over the weekend, with his wife saying it was the first time she’s heard him play in months.

“Last night was epic,” Kristen Buckingham tweeted Saturday. “First time I’ve seen Lindsey play in the last 4 mos, all the while Leelee ending her high school career. AND she sings a little ‘Landslide’ with her dad. I cried, I’ll admit it. Never know what’s ahead so enjoy the moment…”

Buckingham’s emergency surgery earlier this year left him with vocal cord damage, according to his family at the time of the procedure.

“He is now recuperating at home each day he is stronger than the last,” Kristen said in a statement at the time. “While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if this damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.”

However, the 69-year-old guitarist had already parted ways with the band last year and was replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers as well as Neil Finn of Crowded House. Buckingham’s replacement stemmed from a disagreement over the timing of the tour, with Mick Fleetwood telling Rolling Stone at the time “we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall.”

“This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward,” Fleetwood continued.

The band’s situation had deteriorated to the point where band manager Irving Azoff told Buckingham that Stevie Nicks never wanted to perform with him again.

“I don’t think there was ever anything that was just cause to be fired,” Buckingham told Rolling Stone. “We have all done things that were not constructive. All of us have worn on each other’s psyches at times. That’s the history of the group.”

Buckingham sued the band and ultimately settled out of court, and the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist has sat on the sidelines as the band is set to continue their tour in June through November.