Lindsey Buckingham and Wife Kristen Messner Divorcing After 21 Years of Marriage

The former Fleetwood Mac singer’s wife filed for divorce ahead of the release of his latest single that touches on relationship difficulties

After over two decades, Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen Messner, are calling it quits.

Messner, 51, filed for divorce from the former Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist on June 2 in L.A. County, PEOPLE confirms. The couple tied the knot in 2000 after meeting in the late '90s when Messner photographed Buckingham for one of his solo album covers. They share three children - son William, 22, and daughters Leelee, 21, and Stella, 17.

Telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in 2011 that he was lucky to meet Messner later in his life, Buckingham, 71, said, "I had a lot of crazy girlfriends, and a lot of that was just an outgrowth of the lifestyle we were all leading."

"I did see a lot of friends who were parents and spouses - back in previous decades - who weren't really there and kind of screwed up their kids and were not there for their family situations. So I waited and I was lucky enough to meet someone relatively late… it's worked out really well," he continued. "I got all that other garbage out of the way."

Amid their split, Buckingham is preparing for the release of his upcoming EP and North American tour later this year.

On Tuesday, the singer shared the news about the self-titled EP, which is his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow and follows his departure from Fleetwood Mac. Written, produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio, the project drops Sept. 17 including his latest single "I Don't Mind," which hints at his own love life.

"'I Don't Mind,' like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships," he said in a release. "Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others' flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline."