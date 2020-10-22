Other Fleetwood Mac members — including Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood — have previously taken part in the viral challenge

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Joins TikTok and Does the 'Dreams' Challenge on Horseback

Another member of Fleetwood Mac is getting in on a popular TikTok challenge.

On Wednesday, Lindsey Buckingham joined the social media app and put his own spin on a viral video set to the band's iconic 1977 hit "Dreams."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing the TikTok to his Twitter account, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist, 71, wrote, "Made this with my girls this weekend," alongside a video that showed him on horseback and taking a sip of cranberry juice as the band's song played simultaneously.

Fans of Buckingham praised the musician for taking part in the challenge like his other former bandmates have.

"No more entries please. We have our winner 👍🏻😂🏆," one user tweeted as another added, "Best dreams tiktok by far 😍."

The challenge began in September after TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on the app, posted a video of himself drinking cranberry juice as he skated around to the popular track.

The clip went viral and the Idaho Falls, Idaho, resident was later gifted a brand new truck with a trunk full of Ocean Spray goods after the skater told TMZ that the video idea came to him when his car broke down on the way to work one morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.<

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told the outlet at the time. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."

Since the release of the TikTok video, "Dreams" surged to its biggest streaming week ever and even put Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, 42 years after the album was first released, according to Billboard.

RELATED VIDEO: Ocean Spray Gives TikTok Star a New Truck Following Viral Fleetwood Mac Cranberry Juice Video

Apodaca's video inspired dozens of others to create their own versions using "Dreams" as the soundtrack, including two additional Fleetwood Mac members — Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks.

Earlier this month, the 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac drummer and band co-founder joined in on the fun, captioning his own version of the TikTok, "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

Nicks, 72, also made her debut on TikTok in mid-October, where she shared a video of herself lacing up some roller skates as she sat on the bench of a piano and sang the Fleetwood Mac song. Next to Nicks sat a record player and a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice.