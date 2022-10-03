Lindsey Buckingham Cancels European Tour Dates amid 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham has canceled a handful of concert dates amid a series of undisclosed health issues.

The musician, 73, announced Sunday night that he's pulled the plug on the three remaining dates on his European tour "due to ongoing health issues."

"Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour," a statement shared on social media read. "Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future."

Buckingham played in London on Saturday in what was his seventh European tour date. He was scheduled to perform in Glasgow on Monday, Liverpool on Tuesday and Dublin on Thursday.

The Fleetwood Mac alum is scheduled to kick off a series of U.S. tour dates on Oct. 26, though the status of those shows remains unclear.

Buckingham did not share the nature of his health issues, but the announcement comes nearly four years after he underwent emergency heart surgery in February 2019.

"Our family thought it important to share what's happening with Lindsey with the hope that inspires someone else to seek preventative care," his wife Kristen said in a statement at the time. "Lindsey's family has a history of heart issues, having lost both his father at 56 and his brother at 46 to heart-related illness. If anyone is experiencing even the mildest of symptoms we encourage you to seek the care of a physician."

The "Go Your Own Way" singer released his self-titled seventh solo album in September 2021, on the heels of a disagreement with his former bandmates that saw him booted from Fleetwood Mac in 2018.

Buckingham told PEOPLE last year that he'd be open to a reunion with the band pending a reconciliation with Stevie Nicks, whom he claims "basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go" (Nicks has denied that claim, calling Buckingham's account "revisionist history").

"The right thing to do for the five of us to reconvene," Buckingham said, referring to him, Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. "Mick knows I would come back like a shot. But I'm not hanging my hat on that at all."