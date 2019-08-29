Lindsay Lohan fans, rejoice! New music is finally coming.

Fans got a small glimpse at the 33-year-old’s new music when The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai debuted a teaser of the song titled, “Xanax,” which Fade says is “about anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself.”

Before playing a snippet of the EDM-tinged club banger, the radio host states that the track is coming “very, very soon.”

“When you kiss me, I can’t breathe. I try to stay away from you but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night, just for the night,” Lohan sings on the track. “Only one reason I came here. Too many people, I can’t hear. Damn, I got here at 10.”

The radio show hosts were quite impressed with the track. “I’ve only heard it a couple times and I’m already singing it,” says Fade.

Lohan — who is set to be a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer — has been hinting at new music since May, when she shared two photos of herself in the studio.

In June, she signed a record deal with Casablanca Records after the end of her MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, after she sold the property.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Goes Semi-Topless as She Strikes a Seductive ‘Pose’ on Instagram

“There weren’t any issues with the club,” Alex Giannisopoulos, owner of luxury concierge service Legends Mykonos, told PEOPLE. “It was a fun place but Lindsay just decided to cash in. It was just purchased by Blue Marlin Ibiza group for $8 million. She bought it for $1 million only two years ago, so it was a smart play.”

Later in the summer, she captioned a photo in front of Republic Records, which owns Casablanca, “yep! 🎵 time”, signaling the restart of her music career.

The forthcoming track is her first since she released “Bossy” in 2008. Before then, she dropped two albums: Speak in 2004 and A Little More Personal (RAW) in 2005. Her song “Rumors” from Speak has garnered over seven million plays on Spotify.

Of her addition to The Masked Singer judges’ panel, she said she felt “honored” to be a part of the show.

“Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks,” she said.