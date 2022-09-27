Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Holiday Film Features Songs by Sister Aliana in a 'Powerful' Scene

Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Netflix movie will be a family affair!

In a new episode of Lindsay's The Lohdown podcast, she revealed that her sister — model, actress and singer Aliana — recorded two songs for Netflix's Falling for Christmas, a holiday romantic comedy starring the Freaky Friday actress in its main role and Aliana as a supporting character.

"You have such a powerful voice. I'm so excited for people to hear your song in Falling for Christmas, which is really exciting," Lindsay, 36, told her sister on the podcast. "Well, your songs. You did more than one in the movie, too."

Aliana, 28, often followed in her sister's footsteps growing up, appearing alongside her as a youth model for The Children's Place and acting as an extra in The Parent Trap. "I've loved singing since I was so young," she told Lindsay before naming the inspiration for her musicianship. "Nina Simone. We have the same octave, so I always related to her soul."

Aliana Lohan, Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan. Robert Kamau/GC Images

After noting that her grandfather's organ-playing skills and mother Dina's past as a dancer sparked her love of music, she also spoke about watching her sister record her albums, 2004's Speak and 2005's A Little More Personal (Raw), and how she became inspired to pursue singing. "Lindsay, your voice is incredible," said Aliana. "I grew up around you ... recording in the Hamptons, always recording. I learned from you."

Lindsay then complimented Aliana's singing style: "Your voice is so inspiring, Aliana, in a different way. It's so soulful and so deep, and your words, really — they're peaceful. It's so self-expressive in such a beautiful way, which is not an easy thing to do as an artist. I want people to hear more of that from you."

Asked about what interests her about her current musical endeavors, Aliana said, "I'm excited that now, when the film is coming out, I'm doing it with my family. I've been seeing a lot of families working together, and that's really inspiring to me."

Falling for Christmas isn't Aliana's first time working on a Christmas-themed project alongside her family. In 2006, she released her first album, Lohan Holiday, which featured collaborations with both Lindsay and Dina.

Aside from songs created for the Netflix film, Aliana released a single called "Without You" last year and spoke on The Lohdown about a song called "You're Not Gonna Tempt Me," which has been featured on four seasons of Temptation Island. "Whenever I miss you, I put the show on and hear your voice," said Lindsay.

Then, Aliana spoke about her career to date, which has included television movies, magazine covers and high-fashion modeling campaigns, and feelings toward the Falling for Christmas soundtrack cuts. "I've been working since Mostly Ghostly with Disney Channel. I did that when I was younger, and modeling and Teen Vogue, and just working since I was young. I feel like it's non-stop," she said. "This is the most special, important song to me — the song that will be in your film."

Her sister agreed. "It's really a beautiful moment when it's in the movie, and I can't wait for people — and especially you — to see it. It's a beautiful scene, and it really is powerful," responded Lindsay. "For people that don't know, you're in the movie too. You're acting in Falling for Christmas, and you're great. It was so much fun to be able to work together on set."

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. Scott Everett White/Netflix

Speaking about how she's balanced modeling, acting and singing throughout her career, Aliana explained, "When I did the Disney Channel film, that was my first film that I did on my own, and I felt like when that happened, I took a step back, and then I was like, 'Okay, maybe I'll do a little more singing, and then I'll do a little more of this, and a little more of this.' But I really love doing everything. I love acting, singing and modeling."

Lindsay then referred to her sister as a "triple threat," to which Aliana replied, "Mom always said we're triple threats."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aliana revealed a piece of advice Dina gave her about pursuing music as a career. "She said stay in your lane and trust in God, and leave it all up to him because it's in his control."