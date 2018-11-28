Lindsay Lohan Responds to Ariana Grande's Mean Girls-Inspired Video After Shading Her Makeup

Sorry Ariana Grande, there’s only one original Cady Heron — according to Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress broke her silence about Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, which features the powerhouse singer and friends parodying a series of iconic teen romantic comedies, including Mean Girls.

Hours earlier, a trailer for Grande’s video was released, featuring a sea of stars (including Mean Girls alums Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond) parodying the iconic “Who is Regina George?” scene from the Tina Fey’s 2004 film. In the lead-up to that clip, Grande had also shared several shots of her in costume as George (originated by Rachel McAdams) — alongside Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies (as Lohan’s Cady Heron), childhood BFF Alexa Luria (as Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith) and pal Courtney Chipolone (as Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners).

That re-casting had Lohan turning an eye.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a “behind the scenes” photo taken at an undisclosed shoot. “But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty.”

Back in 2016, Lohan had seemingly stirred a controversy with Grande when she commented “Too much makeup” on a few of the Hairspray Live! star’s Instagram selfies.

Grande didn’t seem terribly put out by the comments and never responded publicly.

She also hasn’t responded to Lohan’s latest comment yet, though appears preoccupied putting the final touches on the video for her first No. 1 single.

In addition to Mean Girls, the video will include shout-outs to 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde (Grande also paid homage to The First Wives Club during a performance of the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show).

“Thank U, Next” is Grande’s first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song finds Grande reviewing her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, Davidson, and the late musician Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26. She praises all of them for helping fuel her personal growth.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings in the tune.