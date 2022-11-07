Lindsay Lohan Says She Has a 'Lot of Love' for Aaron Carter as She Remembers Ex Days After His Death

The two stars dated for a year in the early 2000s

By
Published on November 7, 2022 04:35 PM

Lindsay Lohan is paying tribute to Aaron Carter two days after his tragic death at 34 years old.

The actress, 36, dated Carter in the early 2000s, and their pairing famously overlapped with his on-again-off-again relationship with fellow Disney star Hilary Duff. In a pair of interviews Monday about her upcoming Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas, Lohan reflected on her time with the former child pop star.

"My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace," Lohan told Entertainment Tonight. "God bless him," she said, adding that there is a "lot of love there."

In another interview with Access Hollywood, the Mean Girls star said she shared so many memories with Carter when she was "so young." Lohan added that it had been a "long time" since the two had spoken.

Lindsay Lohan, Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan; Aaron Carter. James Gourley/Getty; Presley Ann/Getty

In 2003, Lohan told PEOPLE she and Carter were "friends," adding, "he's a cool guy" and "Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best." Lohan and Carter reportedly dated from January 2002 to April 2003.

On Sunday, Duff shared a heartfelt message to her former beau on Instagram, saying her "teenage self" loved Carter "deeply." The Lizzie McGuire co-stars dated on and off between 2001 and 2004, and Duff said he had a "charm that was absolutely effervescent."

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, California on Saturday morning, according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify the victim. No official cause of death has been shared.

During their concert in London Sunday night, the boy band honored Carter. "We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick's little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old," Kevin Richardson told the audience. "He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support."

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's Birthday Party at LAX in Hollywood
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Carter had recently welcomed his first child, 11-month-old son Prince, with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin. While their relationship status at the time of his death is unclear — they had last broken up in February of this year — Martin shared an emotional post following the news of Carter's death Saturday.

The "I Want Candy" singer opened up to PEOPLE in 2018 about his desire to start a family. "I'm going to be a good father. I know it," he said. "I want lots of kids, lots of stability, lots of happiness and laughter and learning and having fun. It's going to be good."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Model Melanie Martin (L) and her fiance, singer and producer Aaron Carter, arrive at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Carter had an all-encompassing Hollywood career, opening on tour for the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears, releasing five studio albums — his most recent, LØVË, in 2018 — and appearing in shows like Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In 2006, he and his siblings were the subject of an E! reality show, House of Carters.

He faced legal troubles and struggled with addiction throughout his life, and was pulled over for suspicion of a DUI just days before his death. TMZ reported that officers found he was not under the influence after conducting a field sobriety test.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

