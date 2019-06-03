Lindsay Lohan Says She's 'Hard at Work' on Recording New Music

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Is Lindsay Lohan gearing up to drop her third studio album?

Almost 15 years after her debut album, Speak, and its 2005 follow-up A Little More Personal (Raw), the actress and singer is back in the studio recording new tunes.

Lohan’s first tease — which she captioned simply with a headphones emoji — came on Saturday, when she shared a snapshot of herself at a studio, wearing headphones and seemingly in deep thought as a microphone and music sheet sat before her.

Alongside a blurrier image, the Mean Girls star, 32, wrote, “🎵 🎤 🎶 #ME.”

While she didn’t give any hints on the timeline of her new musical offerings, Lohan did confirm the news with a reply on Twitter that read, “Hard At Work.”

Hard At Work https://t.co/pXpdSYW3YZ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 2, 2019

It has been over 13 years since Lohan released her sophomore album, as the star has since been focused on acting projects including various big- and small-screen films, as well as her MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Her first and most well-known single, "Rumors," was certified RIAA Gold, while its corresponding album Speak earned a Platinum label.

Lohan’s last musical release came in the form of a one-off single over a decade ago: "Bossy," which was released in 2008 and written by NE-YO.

In May, Lohan congratulated frenemy and fellow mid-2000s pop princess Paris Hilton on the music video for her new song “Best Friend’s Ass,” after the heiress publicly called the actress “lame” and “embarrassing” earlier that month.

“#beyond friends are true. Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!” Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white shot of the pair.

Applauding her remarks about Hilton, 38, was Lohan’s brother Michael, who commented on the photo with, “Wow! The high road too LITTTT.”

That evening, Lohan had also shared a throwback snapshot of herself posing with Hilton’s older sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, although that post has since been deleted.