Lindsay Lohan Is 'Letting the Past Go' in New Song 'Back to Me' — Listen

Lindsay Lohan’s new single is here!

On Friday, the actress and Mean Girls star, 33, dropped her tune “Back to Me” — an electro-pop track that finds Lohan singing about shedding her past and embracing herself.

“My life is full of ripped up pages / I’ve been weak, contagious / But I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me,” she sings in the song’s extended chorus. “Oh, but I know that everything changes / Hard things turn to basics / Now I’m coming back, I’m coming back to me.”

“Back to Me” is Lohan’s first official single in 12 years, following the release of 2008’s “Bossy.” She had put out an EDM-tinged club track last September called “Xanax” featuring ALMA, but later deleted it, never releasing it as an official single.

“The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go,” she said on social media, adding that she was, “living in the now.”

Lohan first began teasing that new music was coming on Instagram, Tuesday, deleting all previous posts from her profile and sharing a cryptic 30-second video montage teasing her return to the entertainment industry.

The video opened with a clip of a blurry TV before quickly cutting to an image of three box TVs placed on the ground in a dim room surrounded by brick walls.

“Evolution of Lindsay Lohan” was written across one monitor.

Various footage of Lohan from past controversial news stories then rolled, with audio of someone saying, “I heard Lindsay Lohan….” and a montage of newscasters saying Lohan’s name following. Eventually, as old news footage of Lohan continued to play, an explosion erupted on the screen followed by a smiley face.

“I’m back! 👀” Lohan captioned the mysterious post, sharing a link that redirected to her website.

A day later, Lohan shared a teaser of her new song.

In January, Lohan teased her American comeback during a New Years’ Eve interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan, who last year signed a record deal with Casablanca Records, later told fans that she would release her third album at the end of February.

The record has yet to drop.