Lindsay Lohan Is 'Back' and Teases Upcoming Project with Cryptic Social Media Video

Image zoom Santiago Felipe/Getty

Lindsay Lohan is “back” and she wants the world to know.

The actress, 33, shared a cryptic 30-second video montage on her Instagram early Tuesday seemingly teasing her return to the entertainment industry. The star has deleted all other posts from her profile but she did share the same video on Twitter — where her previous tweets are still intact.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video opens with a clip of a blurry TV and quickly cuts to show three box TVs placed on the ground in a dim room surrounded by brick walls. Various clips of Lohan from past controversial news stories begin to roll. In the first snap, the words “Evolution of Lindsay Lohan” are written across the monitor.

The video then cuts to someone saying “I heard Lindsay Lohan —” followed by audio of a slew of newscasters saying Lohan’s name. As old news footage of Lohan continues to play, the voices progress quicker until an explosion erupts on the screen followed by a smiley face. “I’m back! 👀” she captioned the mysterious post, sharing a presave link that redirected to her website.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Encourages Fans to ‘#StayHome’ as Coronavirus Spreads Across the World

Fans were quick to share their reactions. “Can’t wait baby,” one person commented. “Omg new music???” another added. Lohan released her first track in 11 years titled “Xanax” in September. While some fans were sharing their enthusiasm, others simply questioned exactly what message Lohan is trying to send. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN THOUGH,” one person wrote.

The star could be hinting at an upcoming film project. In January when she joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview on New Year’s Eve, Lohan revealed her resolutions for 2020.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

That month, she also teased that she would release her third album at the end of February — but the record has yet to drop.

Lohan began her career as a child star in fan favorite films including 1998 classic The Parent Trap. Throughout her teen years in the early aughts, Lohan continued starring in hits like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. But her career began to fizzle as she became entangled with law enforcement hold ups and substance abuse.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Remembers ‘Good Old Times’ with Meryl Streep in Throwback Photo

In July 2007, Lohan was arrested in California on DUI charges for alcohol, possession of cocaine, transporting a narcotic into a custody facility and driving on a suspended license. At the time, her attorney said the star who was recently released from rehab had “relapsed” and was receiving “medical care.” In 2010, she was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for missing alcohol counseling sessions in violation of her probation.

In February of the following year, Lohan was under police scrutiny once again for allegedly stealing a “one of a kind” necklace priced at $2,500 that went missing from a Venice, California, store. At the time she was accused of stealing, the actress was still on probation and required to take random drug tests for her ongoing DUI case. She was simultaneously under investigation by Riverside County prosecutors for allegedly battering a Betty Ford employee.

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

In the years to come, Lohan continued making headlines for various legal trouble including a 2012 arrest for an alleged Manhattan nightclub altercation and another 2012 arrest for fleeing the scene after she allegedly hit someone with her car in New York.

She did however make a TV comeback with her own reality show Lindsay in 2014 — the show lasted for one season. Last year, Lohan kicked off her second reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. It followed her return to the spotlight as she launched the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece — but it aired for one season as well.