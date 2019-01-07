Lindsay Lohan Reveals Why She Didn't Make a Cameo in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Music Video

Lindsay Lohan might not have been asked to make an appearance in the Mean Girls-inspired scenes featured in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video, but she still thought it was pretty fetch.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy on Monday, the star called the music video “great” and revealed the simple reason why she thinks Grande’s team didn’t tap her to make a cameo like her costars from the 2004 movie, Jonathan Bennett (who played her love interest Aaron Samuels) and Stefanie Drummond (who played Bethany Byrd).

“They probably couldn’t get in touch with me, I guess,” Lohan said. “I don’t know. It’s not that easy to just fly in from Dubai.”

Lohan, 32, played homeschooled heroine Cady Heron in the original cult classic. In the music video released on Nov. 30, Grande’s former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies portrays the role.

When McCarthy asked if Grande’s team had to ask Lohan’s permission to portray her famous role in the video, she said, “No, I loved the video. I like her a lot. It was all really cute.”

Grande’s Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual begins with the singer writing in her Burn Book-inspired journal as she talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as “so sweet,” Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a “great dancer,” and Pete Davidson, to whom she issued a cheeky apology: “Sry I dipped.”

Kris Jenner makes a cameo to portray ultimate mean girl Regina George’s mom, famously played by Amy Poehler. “Thank U Next bitch!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and momager says at the very end of the video, dressed in a pink tracksuit and proudly recording the ‘Jingle Bell Rock”-esque performance.

Bennett reprises his Mean Girls role by quoting one of the film’s most memorable lines. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” he says, adding, “She’s not wrong!”

Drummond — whose character Bethany Byrd famously said, “One time, [Regina George] punched me in the face. It was awesome” — delivers a jab about Grande’s called-off engagement to Saturday Night Live star Davidson, who caused an uproar in early November when he poked fun at their breakup on national television.

As to whether she would have made an appearance in the clip if she had been asked, Lohan said, “If I was in town. Yeah, of course.”

On Jan. 8, Lohan is reuniting with Bennett for the aftershow of her new reality series premiering on the same day, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

During the 30-minute aftershow, which was taped in MTV’s Times Square studio, Lohan will answer questions about all of her business ventures as Bennett hosts. Fans will also get some exclusive sneak peeks at all the drama and excitement to come on the rest of the season of Lohan’s new show.

The docuseries, which began shooting in July, will follow Lohan as she expands her businesses in Mykonos, Greece, with the launch of Lohan Beach House. (This is her third business venture in Greece, following the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House in Rhodes.)

Fans of the actress will also be able to catch up on all things LiLo during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments special on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.