Lindsay Lohan Gives Ariana Grande's Mean Girls-Inspired Music Video Her Seal of Approval

Ariana Grande has Cady Heron’s approval!

On Sunday, Lindsay Lohan clarified how she feels about Grande’s Mean Girls homage in the “Thank U, Next” music video — and it turns out she’s all for it.

Lohan, 32, offered her support as she posted a clip of her movie’s “Jingle Bell Rock” scene, which the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, adapted in her video.

“@arianagrande I love #thankyounext video! All of the original Mean Girls are very flattered,” Lohan wrote, adding four Mrs. Claus emojis for good measure.

“’tis the season,” she concluded with a kiss emoji.

Her mom Dina Lohan commented, “Woohoooooo.”

Lohan’s post was a bit warmer than her Instagram message on Tuesday after Grande’s version of the “Who is Regina George?” scene dropped.

“Ain’t nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan,” she wrote alongside a sparkly selfie. “But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty.”

Grande recruited Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, original Mean Girls cast members, to appear in the video. She recreated classic Mean Girls moments like the burn book and had Kris Jenner step in for Amy Poehler.

In the video, Grande pays homage to other classic flicks like Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde. Actors from those movies spoke out about how much they liked the finished product.

“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Jennifer Garner, who starred in 13 Going on 30, wrote on Instagram. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext.”

“@arianagrande looks more like Jenna Rink than I ever did! #thankunext,” Garner added.

