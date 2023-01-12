Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Is 'Fervently Praying' for Lisa Marie Presley amid Hospitalization

Linda Thompson is sending love to Lisa Marie Presley after she was hospitalized on Thursday.

Thompson, who dated Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976, dedicated an Instagram post to Lisa Marie, who is the only child of the rock icon, after learning the news.

"I am fervently praying for someone I have always held so near & dear to my heart @lisampresley," Thompson, 72, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of throwback photos with Lisa Marie and Elvis.

She continued, "Please join me in sending out your best thoughts, love, prayers, and well wishes for a full and speedy recovery for her. Thank you."

EMTs responded to the singer's home in Calabasas, California on Thursday for a possible cardiac arrest, just two days after Lisa Marie, 54, attended the 2023 Golden Globes with mom Priscilla Presley and Elvis star Austin Butler.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy drive in Calabasas to treat a 54-year-old woman who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the unit was dispatched to the address for a cardiac arrest call.

Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough recently praised her mom to PEOPLE, calling her an "inspiration" and "a very strong, smart woman."

"I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me," said Keough, 33, who will soon star in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six, based on the hit novel.

Lisa Marie is also mom to twin daughters Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Anne, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. She lost son Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Thompson was previously married to David Foster from 1991 to 2005 and Caitlyn Jenner — with whom she shares sons Brody Jenner, 39, and Brandon Jenner, 41 — from 1981 to 1986.

Thompson reflected on her relationship with Presley in her 2016 memoir A Little Thing Called Life.

"From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing," she wrote in her memoir, adding, "The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day."