Linda Ronstadt's Life in Pictures

Ronstadt (pictured here in 1959) was musical from an early age. "The radio was my best friend," she told PEOPLE in 2019. "It was always on. Mexican music, country, gospel, blues."

Over her decades-long career, Ronstadt became known for her exacting interpretation of others' songs (some of her biggest hits, including "Different Drum," "You're No Good" and "When Will I Be Loved," were covers), as well as her versatility in genres; she would go on to record albums of standards, traditional Mexican music and perform opera.