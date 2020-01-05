Linda Perry Makes First Public Appearance Following Split from Sara Gilbert

Linda Perry made her first solo red carpet appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday evening, one week after estranged wife Sara Gilbert filed papers for a legal separation.

The former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman, 54, attended the Art of Elysium’s 13th Annual Heaven Gala at the Hollywood Palladium. She wore a pair of black overalls, a black T-shirt and a pair of black suede shoes while smiling for photos on the carpet.

Perry, who also performed throughout the night, was decked out in gold jewelry, her signature grey bowler top hat and a yellow and blue striped beanie.

The outing marks Perry’s first public appearance since news of the couple’s separation broke last weekend.

Gilbert, 44, was seen for the first time the next day, dressed in a camouflage beanie, grey top and black pants while in Los Angeles, heading out in a limousine with her kids.

Gilbert filed papers for a legal separation on Dec. 27 in L.A., according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Conners actress lists their date of separation as Aug. 13, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Gilbert requests for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry or herself.

The pair share 4½-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mom to her two kids, Levi Hawk, 15, and Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship.

Gilbert and Perry wed in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011. They got engaged in April 2013 when Perry proposed with a music-themed picnic.

Perry, a four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer, has had great success in the music business, creating hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani and more.

Reps for Gilbert and Perry did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.