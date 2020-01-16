Linda Perry Says She and Estranged Wife Sara Gilbert Are ‘Evolving Into Something Else’

Linda Perry is opening up about how she is moving forward amid her recent split from Sara Gilbert.

Weeks after The Conners actress filed papers for a legal separation from Perry, the former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman is maintaining a positive outlook on the future.

“All I can do is continue my journey,” Perry, 52, tells PEOPLE at the 10th Anniversary CORE Gala in Los Angeles Wednesday.

She explains that she is looking at the situation with Gilbert — who was also at the event and entered the carpet prior to her estranged wife — with the mantra “everything happens for a reason,” adding that the two “are evolving into something else.”

Despite the talk surrounding her recent relationship status, the singer says her and Gilbert’s evolvement “is much love.”

Gilbert, 44, filed papers for a legal separation on Dec. 27 in L.A., according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The actress lists their date of separation as Aug. 13, and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Gilbert requests for no spousal support to be awarded to either Perry or herself.

The pair share 4½-year-old son Rhodes Emilio. Gilbert is also mom to her two kids, Levi Hawk, 15, and Sawyer Jane, 12, from a previous relationship.

In April, Gilbert announced she was leaving the CBS daytime show The Talk after nine years to focus on her family as well as her career as an actress and producer.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosting] here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance,” she said. “I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or take time for myself.”

Gilbert’s final show aired in August, during which Perry made a surprise appearance with daughter Sawyer. Marie Osmond replaced Gilbert for the tenth season, which premiered in September.

Perry, a four-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer, has had great success in the music business, creating hits for Christina Aguilera, Pink, Gwen Stefani and more.

Gilbert and Perry wed in March 2014 after they began dating in 2011. They got engaged in April 2013 when Perry proposed with a music-themed picnic.