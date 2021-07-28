The rock band's frontman debuted his new appearance Wednesday on Instagram after scrubbing his account

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Looks Unrecognizable with New Do and Mustache Ahead of Band's Summer Tour

Fred Durst mustache you a question: Do you like his new look?

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a head-turning new do — wavy salt-and-pepper locks accompanied by a horseshoe-style mustache — on Instagram after completely scrubbing his account of other pictures prior to the early morning post.

"thinking about you 70," Durst captioned the picture of himself looking off into the distance in an orange button-down shirt.

The bio listed on his page perfectly encapsulates the "Counterfeit" singer's current aesthetic as well: "you're confused? classic ☕️."

Durst has recently been in the news for non-mustache reasons: Not only has their disastrous Woodstock '99 set been getting attention thanks to the recently-released documentary about the festival, but Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland blamed Durst for the band's lack of recent music releases during a June appearance on the Drinks with Johnny podcast.

"Fred has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where the vision, is I guess," Borland said. Later, he added that they've been in the studio just seven times in the last 10 years, and explained, "We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them, and then thrown the vocals away. Done vocals and then go, 'F--- this! Throw it away.'"

That said, Borland said he still gets along "great" with Durst. The "Break Stuff" guitarist suggested the band will finish their untitled album soon, though there's no official release date.

"I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with, and finish them," he told the host, Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ. "And we're gonna finish a record. So, fingers crossed."

Fred Durst Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Limp Bizkit returns to touring at the end of this week, kicking off at Lollapalooza in Chicago and traveling around the country before the first week of October. Borland is hopeful the band's new album will come together afterward, though he isn't sure when exactly that will be.