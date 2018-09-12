Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Files for Divorce from Kseniya Beryazina: Report

Fred Durst is facing the music.

The Limp Bizkit frontman has filed for divorce from Kseniya Beryazina Durst, his wife of about six years, TMZ reported.

News surfaced in 2015 that Durst, 48, and Kseniya, a Ukrainian makeup artist, had been married since 2012, according to TMZ. The couple, who do not have children together, reportedly wed at an estate in San Diego.

A attorney for Durst did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Durst was previously married to Rachel Tergesen from 1990 to 1993 and to Ester Nazarov in 2009, according to The Daily Mail. In 2006, he announced that he was engaged to Krista Salvatore.

Durst and Tergesen share daughter Adriana, 27, while the rocker shares 12-year-old son Dallas with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer.

In 2003, Durst claimed to have a fling with Britney Spears that she denied.

“It just became a fiasco of madness,” Durst added. “[But] I always stay true to my heart and true to everything I did and my intentions, and I am in no way a liar.”

Spears told the British Glamour in 2003, “He’s said some pretty amazing things about me. But, um, I think he leaped in too deep, too quick.”