Limp Bizkit Cancels August Tour Dates Out of 'Caution and Concern' Due to COVID

Limp Bizkit will no longer be taking the stage for the "Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party."

On Monday, the band announced that it would be postponing its tour dates for August, following the kickoff performance at Lollapalooza last week.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being canceled," the band said in a statement released by The Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls. "Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded."

The cancellation impacts the remainder of the tour's dates, which was supposed to continue Monday at the Rapids Theater and end on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles, California.

On Friday, the band's show at Asbury Park, New Jersey's Stone Pony Summer Stage was postponed hours before Limp Bizkit was set to perform, according to Rolling Stone.

While some fans speculated that guitarist Wes Borland had tested positive for COVID-19, Fred Durst shut down the rumors on his Instagram Story, the outlet reports.

"Let us be clear: 1. Wes Borland does not have Covid. 2. The system is seriously flawed," Durst reportedly wrote. "3. We don't care much about the BS… We care a lot about you… Dad vibes coming soon."

Borland also denied he had COVID on his own Instagram Story, Rolling Stone reports.

"I'm not sick… No seriously. No matter what you've read, I don't have Covid," he said. "I'm fine. Thanks."