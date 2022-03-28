"To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever," Lily Collins said after Genesis' final performance together on Saturday

Lily Collins Pays Tribute to Dad Phil Collins After His Final Genesis Concert: 'The End of an Era'

Lily Collins is one proud daughter!

On Saturday, Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates took over London's O2 Arena for their final concert ever to close out their The Last Domino? Tour.

The Emily in Paris star was in attendance, and shared an Instagram tribute to honor the her rockstar father's last performance with his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band.

"Tonite [sic] marks the end of an era," Lily, 33, wrote in the post alongside a picture of herself sitting backstage, as well as with images and videos from the band's concert in England.

"To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever. Endlessly grateful doesn't begin to do it justice," she continued. "So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn't want it to end."

Lily concluded her sweet note by expressing her gratitude for the band, her dad, and her brother, Nic Collins.

"Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is," she added. "50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished."

The final performance was part of the group's The Last Domino? Tour that was organized following a 14-year hiatus. During the concert, Phil, 71, entertained the crowd onstage while sitting in a chair due to health issues. His bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks joined him, while 20-year-old son Nic stepped in to play drums.

Speaking to the audience, Phil said, "Tonight is a very special night."

"Of course, we're playing in London. It's the last stop of our tour, and it's the last show for Genesis," he explained. "It's difficult for us to believe that you still came out to see it. I guess after tonight we've all got to get real jobs."