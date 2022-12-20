Lily Allen Says 'Nepo Babies Have Feelings' as She Defends Stars with Famous Parents amid Debate

The singer, who has famous parents, said she believes nepo babies have become scapegoats for larger, more systemic inequality problems

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 05:01 PM
Lily Allen at the premiere of "Violent Night" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lily Allen. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Lily Allen has weighed in on the conversation surrounding "nepo babies," arguing that she believes kids with famous, well-connected parents are scapegoats of a larger system failure.

The "Smile" singer, 37, is a nepo baby herself, as her dad Keith Allen is an actor who's appeared in movies like Trainspotting, and her mom Alison Owen has produced films like The Other Boleyn Girl. Allen's brother, Alfie, is an Emmy-nominated actor who starred on Game of Thrones as Theon Greyjoy.

After a New York magazine cover story sparked a nepo baby discussion on Monday, Allen shared her thoughts on Twitter, writing that many nepo babies spend their childhoods "starved" of basic things like "stability and love," and that she doesn't think the entertainment business is "parent friendly."

"It can be hard to see one's own privilege when you're still processing childhood trauma, and a lot of these kids haven't figured that out yet," she wrote. "The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business."

When someone responded that nepotism "does a huge disservice to poorer artistic communities," Allen agreed that a more fair society would "create more opportunity."

"People wouldn't have to choose financial security if the industries i listed above didn't rig the system against them," she wrote. "That was kind of my point."

Another user asked Allen why both of her parents had their own Wikipedia pages, and she replied that it was because she is a nepo baby — but that "I will be the first to tell you that I literally deserve nothing… I just think that wealth inequality is the real problem when we're talking about lack of opportunity."

The British singer — who married Stranger Things star David Harbour in 2020 — clarified her comments on Tuesday morning, and acknowledged that she seemed "to have riled people up."

Allen wrote that she felt it was important to be open about the ways in which her privileged upbringing opened many doors for her, something she'd shied away from in her younger years because of her "fraught relationship" with some family members and a desire to feel that she'd earned her success.

"It is quite clear that there is a severe lack of representation in the industry where class and race are concerned. Everyone loses as a result," she wrote.

The Grammy-nominated star went on to say that the point she was trying to make was that she felt as though nepo babies were becoming something of a scapegoat for a bigger conversation that should be had about "wealth inequality [and] lack of programs and funding."

"I promise you I'm not rooting for an industry full of people that had childhoods that looked like mine," she wrote. "I just really think that we can't get to a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as it is to laugh at the kids of famous people. Nepo babies have feelings."

Allen broke through in the music industry in 2006 with her debut album Alright, Still. A Guardian article published that same year said that Allen did use her dad's contacts to land her first record deal in 2002, but that she left the label before releasing any music with them and later found more success without his help.

The subject of nepo babies became a hot topic thanks to New York's recent cover story, titled "How a Nepo Baby Is Born." The article covered an exhaustive roster of nepo babies with well-connected parents, including Dakota Johnson, Jack Quaid, Maya Hawke, Lily Collins, Zoe Kravitz and Ben Platt.

Related Articles
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up in the Public Eye Has Been ‘Bruising’
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
Sam Hunt performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Sam Hunt Shares Home Movies, Revisits Bucolic Childhood with Brothers in New Music Video 'Start Nowhere'
Dr. Jessica Wade
Jess Wade Has Written More Than 1,750 Wikipedia Pages for Overlooked Women and Minority Scientists
Leni Klum was shot in NYC on 10/12/22
Leni Klum Says Mom Heidi Sends Her Groceries at College: 'I Didn't Think She'd Be That Worried'
Niko Moon and Wife Anna
Niko Moon and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Daughter Lily Anne: 'Made to Be Her Daddy'
Coco Jones on Her Disney Channel Days, New Music and Earning Janet Jackson's Stamp of Approval
Coco Jones Details Her Journey from 'Defeated' Disney Star to Janet Jackson-Approved R&B Singer
Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California
All About Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' 3 Kids (and Counting!)
Johnny Depp (L) and Girlfriend Vanessa Paradis attend the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Ashley Judd, Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd during APLA 6th Commitment to Life Concert Benefit at Universal Amphitheater
Wynonna Judd Addresses Rumors She's 'Fighting' with Sister Ashley Judd Over Mom Naomi's Estate
Leni Klum was shot in NYC on 10/12/22
Leni Klum Gets the 'Nepo Baby' Thing — 'It's Just a Fact' — but Is Here to Hustle
Steven Spielberg; Destry Spielberg; Ben Stiller
Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Responds to Claims of Nepotism After Ben Stiller Sparks Debate
demi lovato
Demi Lovato 'Didn't Think' She'd Reach Age 30 — But Now Looks Forward to Having 'a Family One Day'
Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during The Heart First Tour at Radio City Music Hall on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She 'Almost Didn't' Release 'Doin' My Best': I Meant 'No Shade'