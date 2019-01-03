Lily Allen Splits from Meridian Dan After 3 Years: 'I'm Single for the First Time Since I Was 15'

Lily Allen is single.

The British singer-songwriter, 33, confirmed on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast that she and DJ boyfriend Meridian Dan (real name: Daniel Lawrence London) have parted ways.

“I’ve always had a boyfriend. I don’t at the moment. I’m single for the first time since I was about 15,” Allen said in the interview, posted Wednesday.

The “Trigger Bang” singer has been linked to Dan since 2015.

Allen said she is adjusting to single life.

“It’s interesting. I’ve always had like the worst week. We’ve been broken up for about three weeks. It’s just been bad news after bad news after bad news, and I think the fact that I haven’t called him and been like, ‘Hey, wanna come around for a cuddle?’ means that it’s big for me because ordinarily when things get difficult, I need to have somebody around to share those problems,” Allen said. “So the fact that I’m dealing with it all on my own, I’m growing up.”

Allen was previously married to builder and decorator Sam Cooper, 41. They married in 2011 and announced their split in 2016 before finalizing their divorce last June. Allen and Cooper share two daughters, Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5.

“If I didn’t think I was going to be married forever, I wouldn’t have married,” Allen told PEOPLE last year of her split from Cooper. “It’s a disappointment, but I think it was the right decision and it was necessary.”

The singer has said she and her ex-husband remain amicable for their daughters.

“Me and my husband share custody of my kids, so we’re a week on, week off, which actually is really useful for my work because when he’s got them, then I can concentrate fully on my work in the studio,” Allen said on the U.K. talk show Loose Women in June. “We’re both really friendly. Our kids go to school equidistant between our houses, so it works.”