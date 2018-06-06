Lily Allen is moving on from her marriage.

On Wednesday, the British pop star revealed that she and ex-husband Sam Cooper just finalized their divorce three days ago.

“I’m in a bit of a weird set of circumstances for me. I went through a separation and, you know, divorce, actually — now 3 days. Yay!” Allen, 33, said in an interview on the U.K. talk show Loose Women.

Lily Allen Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The “F— You” singer and 40-year-old Cooper, a builder and decorator, married in 2011 and split in 2016; they have two daughters, Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5.

“Me and my husband share custody of my kids, so we’re a week on, week off, which actually is really useful for my work because when he’s got them, then I can concentrate fully on my work in the studio,” Allen added on the ITV program. “We’re both really friendly. Our kids go to school equidistant between our houses, so it works.”

Allen’s collapsing marriage — and life as a mom — inspired much of her new album, No Shame, which drops Friday.

Lily Allen and Sam Cooper (in 2013) Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

“It’s like chaos, you know?” the singer told Rolling Stone of the opening of the album. “That’s where I was when it started. When I set out to write this record the biggest theme from the last four years of my life has definitely been the breakdown of my marriage and that happened possibly because of the chaos that was around at that time.”

Allen added in the Rolling Stone interview: “I’d been really f—ing depressed for the past few years … I definitely feel brighter.”