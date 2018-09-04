Lily Allen has revealed she had sex with female escorts during a dark time in her life.

On Saturday, the British singer, 33, took to social media in response to a story about a revelation made in her upcoming memoir that a tabloid leaked.

“Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era,” Allen wrote on Instagram of her 2014 album.

“I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” Allen continued, adding: “The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!”

Allen — who released her fourth studio album, No Shame, in June — elaborated on her experience with escorts Tuesday during a sit-down with Australia’s The Project talk show.

“It’s more about a period of time when I was feeling incredibly lonely and sort of at my wits’ end, and I was looking for anything, looking for an outlet, so it is not really like a salacious sex story,” she said in the interview.

Allen added: “It is more about hotel rooms … and being on my own and being very far away from my kids and my husband. It is not like steamy, raunchy — although that is what the tabloids made it out to be like: [a] sort of lesbian prostitute sex romp, which I guess it was, in a way.”

The “F— You” singer married 40-year-old Sam Cooper, a builder and decorator, in 2011. Allen and Cooper split in 2016 before finalizing their divorce in June and share joint custody of their two daughters, Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5.

“It was really sad. If I didn’t think I was going to be married forever, I wouldn’t have married,” Allen previously told PEOPLE of her split. “It’s a disappointment, but I think it was the right decision and it was necessary, and ultimately, I just want to make a safe and secure environment for my kids, and that was ironically the best way of doing that.”

Allen also admitted she struggled with substance abuse in 2014, when Sheezus came out.

“I had a sort of midlife crisis on my last record [Sheezus]. Reentering the workplace as a mum, I found it really difficult,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I kind of lost myself.”

Lily Allen’s memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, is due Sept. 20.