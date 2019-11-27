Is Lily Allen Engaged to David Harbour? Singer Seen Wearing Ring on Her Left Hand During Outing

Have Lily Allen and David Harbour taken the next step in their relationship?

The singer, 34, sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing a ring on that finger earlier this month. Reps for the two didn’t return requests for comment.

The Stranger Things star, 44, and the “Smile” hitmaker first sparked dating rumors in January, when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. Allen, the sister of Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, revealed in January that she had split from her DJ boyfriend Meridian Dan. The two had been together since 2015.

Allen and Harbour were spotted together again in August while he was filming Black Widow in London, where they attended the performance of The Lehman Trilogy and then dined together. Following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, the pair were photographed heading to the show’s afterparty in New York City.

Sending dating rumors into overdrive, Allen went on to share photos from an SNL sketch during which Harbour wore a sleeveless shirt that showed off his muscular arms — and captioned a zoomed-in photo of his bicep, “Mine.”

The stars were then snapped locking lips as they walked through the streets of N.Y.C. the next day to grab lunch together, and went on to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

At the end of October, Harbour made their relationship social media official by sharing his first-ever Instagram photo of the pair enjoying a day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida.

“The prince, princess and the parking lot,” he captioned a mirror selfie of the pair, in which Allen’s face is turned away from the camera. “That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole damn park. Go on, fight me. #magic #disney #rulebreakers.”

Harbour previously dated Fantastic Beasts star Alison Sudol.

Allen was previously married to builder and decorator Sam Cooper. They married in 2011 and announced their split in 2016 before finalizing their divorce last June. Allen and Cooper, 41, share two daughters: Marnie Rose, 6½, and Ethel Mary, 8 next month.