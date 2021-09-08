The couple tied the knot in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator last year

Lily Allen and David Harbour Celebrate First Anniversary: 'I Prefer My Life with You in It'

He makes her "Smile!"

On Wednesday, Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated their first wedding anniversary as she shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram to commemorate their first year as a married couple.

"1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour," Allen, 36, wrote on Instagram. "I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay. 😘"

The first on the carousel is Allen recording Harbour, 46, as he cracks a small dessert with "Happy Anniversary" on it before the Stranger Things actor does a silly dance to the background music as Allen laughs in the background.

Among the photos in the carousel are some photos from the couple's Las Vegas wedding — including one of the couple eating In N Out in their full nuptials attire. In another, they pose for a selfie with an Elvis impersonator. And in the last slide, Allen is seen smiling with a white dress and cheetah coat as she shows off her veil and manicured nails.

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in September 2020 in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. At the time, Harbour shared photos of the moment with a silly caption.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote at the time. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August, Harbour opened up about how her two kids led him to decide to marry the British singer. (She shares Marnie Rose, 8, and Ethel Mary, 9, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.)

"We were riding around beginning of pandemic — she has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9 — and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take. And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused," he recalled. "And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!' "

Harbour continued: "And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.' She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!' "

"I was like, 'I need to marry this woman,' " Harbour joked. "Because the emotional fallout ... "

Just a month after they tied the knot, Allen spoke about how crucial communication has been for the couple. "I'm very much in love and happy in this relationship and communication in all areas is important," she said at the time.

And to The Sunday Times, the already-mother-of-two said she wanted to have kids with Harbour.

"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," Allen said when asked about expanding her family. "It's like, 'No, my babies!' "