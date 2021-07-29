"Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did," Lily Allen wrote on Instagram Wednesday as she celebrated two years sober

Lily Allen Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety: 'Getting Clean Is the Best Thing I Ever Did'

Lily Allen is marking a major milestone in her sobriety journey.

The singer, 36, marked two years sober on Wednesday, posting a collection of images to Instagram to celebrate — including one of her tracked progress on the Pink Cloud app — and writing, "2 years Drug and Alcohol free."

"Getting clean is the BEST thing i ever did, and i've done a lot of cool s---," Allen continued.

Among the celebrity comments on her post was one from model Poppy Delevingne, who wrote, "YES BEBE. 🔥"

"Incredible Lils congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," added model Daisy Lowe.

Allen has been open in talking about her sobriety journey. In January, she went on The Recovery podcast to speak about her lifelong addiction battle, revealing that she started recovery "about five years ago."

"I remember being in L.A. and thinking like, 'None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin,' " she said, before adding, "I'd been in a scene ... and knew that when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons."

She also shared that her husband David Harbour — whom she married in September and is "in a really happy and healthy relationship" with — has been key in supporting her journey.

"He's sober, has been sober for 20 years now," Allen said. "We're thinking about what we're going to do with the rest of our lives ... I don't have as much as I had then in terms of success and wealth, but I have success and health in my mind, which is more valuable I think."

Harbour, 46, opened up about finding his perfect match in the "Smile" singer to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"I'm so grateful that I'm not alone anymore, and that I have someone that I can tell everything to and who can tell me everything," said the Stranger Things and Black Widow star of Allen.

"We can share this experience of walking through life together," he continued. "I'm always so overcome with gratitude for that, because I've been alone for most of my life."